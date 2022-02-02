Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Two Afghan journalists released after Taliban detention

Published

Afghan journalists covering a protest by women in support of the Taliban regime in front of the US embassy in Kabul
Afghan journalists covering a protest by women in support of the Taliban regime in front of the US embassy in Kabul - Copyright AFP/File Wakil KOHSAR
Afghan journalists covering a protest by women in support of the Taliban regime in front of the US embassy in Kabul - Copyright AFP/File Wakil KOHSAR

Two Afghan journalists detained by the Taliban earlier this week were released Wednesday, the news editor of their media organisation said.

Since returning to power in August the Taliban have increasingly cracked down on dissent, and local journalists have been beaten and intimidated while covering protests.

On Monday Ariana TV reporters Waris Hasrat and Aslam Hijab were detained by the Taliban, according to the Afghan Media Association, a newly founded journalists’ rights group.

A Taliban spokesman said he did not have any information on the pair, but both the United Nations and Amnesty International blamed the hardline Islamist group for their abduction.

Ali Asghari, news editor of Ariana News, told AFP both had been released “after being found guiltless”.

He said no further details could be released for security reasons.

Their arrest came two weeks after a pair of female activists went missing after participating in a Kabul protest calling for women’s rights.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has expressed concern for them and four of their relatives, who all remain missing.

The Taliban have denied any knowledge of their whereabouts and say they are investigating the matter.

And last month a prominent university lecturer and regime critic was also detained, before being released days later following outrage in Afghanistan and abroad.

Having ruled with an iron fist during their first stint in power from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban have promised a less repressive form of government this time around.

But they have slowly ramped up restrictions, particularly against women.

In this article:Afghanistan, Media, Taliban
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Children's shoes adorn a memorial for Saint-Marc-de-Figuery residential school students at the site of the former school near Amos, Canada in November 2021. An indigenous delegation's trip to the Vatican to meet Pope Francis the following month was postponed due to Omicron fears and is now set for the end of March Children's shoes adorn a memorial for Saint-Marc-de-Figuery residential school students at the site of the former school near Amos, Canada in November 2021. An indigenous delegation's trip to the Vatican to meet Pope Francis the following month was postponed due to Omicron fears and is now set for the end of March

World

Canadian Indigenous visit to Vatican reset for late March

Children's shoes adorn a memorial for Saint-Marc-de-Figuery residential school students at the site of the former school near Amos, Canada in November 2021. An...

22 hours ago

World

Evacuations ordered over explosion fears after fire at North Carolina fertilizer plant

About 6,500 people have been told to evacuate their homes in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, due to a fire at a fertilizer plant.

16 hours ago
Wordle had only 90 players when it launched in November 2021 -- but is played daily by millions just three months later Wordle had only 90 players when it launched in November 2021 -- but is played daily by millions just three months later

Business

New York Times buys ‘Wordle’

The New York Times announced Monday it had bought Wordle, a phenomenon played by millions.

22 hours ago

World

Winter Storm to Hit From Albuquerque to Detroit, Bringing Bitter Cold

Starting on Tuesday evening, a far-reaching, disruptive winter storm will track over a 2,000-mile stretch of the United States.

21 hours ago