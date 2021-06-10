Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Twelve dead in Mumbai building collapse

Published

11 dead in Mumbai building collapse
Seasonal monsoon rains hit Mumbai on Wednesday, bringing widespread flooding and traffic chaos - Copyright AFP Punit PARANJPE
Seasonal monsoon rains hit Mumbai on Wednesday, bringing widespread flooding and traffic chaos - Copyright AFP Punit PARANJPE

At least 12 people, including eight children, were killed when heavy monsoon rains caused a residential building to collapse in a Mumbai slum, Indian authorities said Thursday.

Mumbai city authorities confirmed that seven other residents were injured in the incident late Wednesday, as rescuers continued searching for several others feared missing.

Residents have been evacuated from nearby structures considered to be in a dangerous condition.

Of the injured, six were in stable condition, with one 30-year-old woman admitted to hospital in critical condition.

“Three persons are still suspected to be trapped and the search operation is on to find them,” Prabhat Rahangdale from the Mumbai city authority told the Indian Express daily.

Collapses of poorly constructed buildings are common during the monsoon, which officially hit India’s financial capital on Wednesday, bringing widespread flooding and traffic chaos.

In this article:

You may also like:

Paul Anka Paul Anka

Entertainment

Olivia Newton-John and Paul Anka release stunning duet ‘Put Your Head On My Shoulder’

Dame Olivia Newton-John and Paul Anka released their beautiful duet "Put Your Head On My Shoulder."

22 hours ago
US 'to buy 500 mn doses for world' as curbs ease in Europe US 'to buy 500 mn doses for world' as curbs ease in Europe

Life

US 'to buy 500 mn doses for world' as curbs ease in Europe

The USA is set to buy 500 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to distribute around the world, media reported, as France and Belgium relaxed virus...

23 hours ago
Company pulls the plug on Keystone XL Pipeline Company pulls the plug on Keystone XL Pipeline

Business

Company pulls the plug on Keystone XL Pipeline

Energy infrastructure company TC Energy said on Wednesday it had terminated the $9 billion Keystone XL pipeline project.

19 hours ago
Jabs for votes: Lebanon's oligarchs turn to Covid bribery Jabs for votes: Lebanon's oligarchs turn to Covid bribery

World

Jabs for votes: Lebanon's oligarchs turn to Covid bribery

The Lebanese government, with the help of international agencies, provides free jabs of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine on a priority basis - Copyright...

17 hours ago