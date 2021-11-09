Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Tuvalu minister films climate speech standing in ocean

Tuvalu’s foreign minister has filmed a video address to be shown at a UN climate summit standing thigh deep in seawater and pleading for help.

Published

Tuvalu's foreign minister has filmed a video address to be shown at a UN climate summit Tuesday standing thigh deep in seawater and pleading for help. — © AFP
Tuvalu's foreign minister has filmed a video address to be shown at a UN climate summit Tuesday standing thigh deep in seawater and pleading for help. — © AFP

Tuvalu’s foreign minister has filmed a video address to be shown at a UN climate summit Tuesday standing thigh deep in seawater and pleading for help as his country slips beneath rising oceans.

In the video, Simon Kofe tells delegates that “climate change and sea-level rise are deadly and existential risks for Tuvalu and low-lying atoll nations”.

“We are sinking, but so is everyone else,” he said.

“And no matter if we feel the effects today, like Tuvalu, or in a hundred years we will all still feel the dire effects of this global crisis.”

The film begins with a close-up Kofe standing at a lectern, wearing a suit and tie, in front of a blue screen with Tuvalu and UN flags.

“We are demanding that global net-zero be secured by mid-century, that 1.5 degrees be kept within reach, that urgently needed climate finance be mobilised to address loss and damage,” he pleaded.

“We are looking for the world to get its act together.”

The camera then pulls out to reveal Kofe standing up to his thighs in the water off Tuvalu’s coast.

Tuvalu minister films climate speech standing in ocean

Delegates are gathered at the COP26 summit to try and implement the goals of limiting global heating – Copyright AFP/File Behrouz MEHRI

Delegates are gathered at the COP26 summit in Glasgow to try and implement the goals of Paris Agreement of limiting global heating to “well below” two degrees Celsius and to a safer 1.5C cap if possible.

Host Britain says it wants the conference, which runs until the weekend, to “keep 1.5C alive”.

Based on latest national emissions cutting plans, Earth is set to warm by 2.7C this century, according to the UN.

Kofe said his nation of 12,000 people was “preparing now for the worst case scenario, where our lands disappear and our people must leave”.

He also said it was pursuing “bold legal avenues” to ensure that Tuvalu’s borders are still recognised internationally if or when its land territory is lost to climate change.

“We cannot wait for speeches when the sea is rising around us,” he said.

“We must take bold, alternative action today to secure tomorrow.”

In this article:COP26 climate conference, Tuvalu
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tears, relief, long lines as US reopens borders after 20 months Tears, relief, long lines as US reopens borders after 20 months

World

Tears, relief, long lines as US reopens borders after 20 months

Cars line up to travel into the United States at the San Ysidro crossing port on the Mexico-United States border in Tijuana, Mexico -...

17 hours ago
Greenhouse gas levels reach new record high: UN Greenhouse gas levels reach new record high: UN

World

Supreme Court agrees to hear coal case that could limit EPA’s climate powers

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case brought by Republican-led states and fossil fuel.

12 hours ago
Joy, long lines as US reopens borders after 20 months Joy, long lines as US reopens borders after 20 months

World

Joy, long lines as US reopens borders after 20 months

Long lines formed at border crossings and anxious relatives gathered at airports Monday as the United States reopened to vaccinated visitors.

19 hours ago
Messenger RNA Covid vaccines 66% effective against Delta: US study Messenger RNA Covid vaccines 66% effective against Delta: US study

Life

The COVID-19 vaccine has become a red vs blue issue in the U.S., and it’s very telling

One of the biggest challenges in dealing with coronavirus in the United States is getting more people vaccinated.

7 mins ago