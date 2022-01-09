Turkmenistan president orders ministers to find a way to extinguish ‘Gates of Hell’ fire

The Door to Hell, a burning natural gas field in Derweze, Turkmenistan. Source - Tormod Sandtorv, CC SA 2.0.;

One of the world’s most brutal autocrats has announced that he plans to close the “Gates of Hell,” sometimes called the “mouth of hell.” Former dentist Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has ordered his ministers in reclusive Turkmenistan to find world experts who can seal off a giant crater that has been burning for half a century.

The methane gas-belching sinkhole Darvaza, located about 260 kilometers (160 miles) north of the capital, Ashgabat, has been ablaze since Soviet scientists ignited it in 1971 after a gas-drilling accident led to a 70-foot deep sinkhole forming.

The spectacular if unwelcome fire that has burned ever since is so renowned that state TV showed President Berdymukhamedov speeding around it in an off-road truck in 2019.

This is not the first time the eccentric leader – notorious for human rights abuses and crushing any opposition – has ordered the flames extinguished. In 2010, he ordered the blaze be stopped, but the ‘Mouth of Hell’ could not be made to stop burning.

Three years later, the Turkmen leader declared the area surrounding the fiery crater a natural reserve, turning it into a tourist trap, with thousands drawn to the burning ‘Mouth of Hell’ every year.

Now, President Berdymukhamedov has ordered his government to find a way to put the fire out because of its negative impact on the environment and health of people living in a village of some 350 people not too far from the site.

A country rich in natural gas

Turkmenistan has the world’s fifth-largest natural gas reserves, but life for the majority of the country’s 6 million people remains difficult due to the iron-fisted rule of Berdymukhammedov – who allows little dissent while isolating it from the outside world amid an economic crisis that has plunged many citizens into poverty.

According to a 2021 article in Bloomberg, Turkmenistan’s aging state-controlled energy sector is one of the world’s worst emitters of the greenhouse gas methane, the main component of natural gas.

According to monitoring firm Kayrros SAS, Turkmenistan accounted for 31 out of 50 of the world’s most intense methane releases at onshore oil and gas operations in 2019, Bloomberg reported.

In 2021, the International Energy Agency estimated Turkmenistan’s overall methane emissions were only behind Russia, the United States, Iran, and Iraq – all major oil and gas producers.