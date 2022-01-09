Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Turkmenistan president orders ministers to find a way to extinguish ‘Gates of Hell’ fire

Published

The Door to Hell, a burning natural gas field in Derweze, Turkmenistan. Source - Tormod Sandtorv, CC SA 2.0.;
The Door to Hell, a burning natural gas field in Derweze, Turkmenistan. Source - Tormod Sandtorv, CC SA 2.0.;

One of the world’s most brutal autocrats has announced that he plans to close the “Gates of Hell,” sometimes called the “mouth of hell.” Former dentist Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has ordered his ministers in reclusive Turkmenistan to find world experts who can seal off a giant crater that has been burning for half a century.

The methane gas-belching sinkhole Darvaza, located about 260 kilometers (160 miles) north of the capital, Ashgabat, has been ablaze since Soviet scientists ignited it in 1971 after a gas-drilling accident led to a 70-foot deep sinkhole forming.

The spectacular if unwelcome fire that has burned ever since is so renowned that state TV showed President Berdymukhamedov speeding around it in an off-road truck in 2019.

This is not the first time the eccentric leader – notorious for human rights abuses and crushing any opposition – has ordered the flames extinguished. In 2010, he ordered the blaze be stopped, but the ‘Mouth of Hell’ could not be made to stop burning. 

Three years later, the Turkmen leader declared the area surrounding the fiery crater a natural reserve, turning it into a tourist trap, with thousands drawn to the burning ‘Mouth of Hell’ every year.

Now, President Berdymukhamedov has ordered his government to find a way to put the fire out because of its negative impact on the environment and health of people living in a village of some 350 people not too far from the site.

A country rich in natural gas

Turkmenistan has the world’s fifth-largest natural gas reserves, but life for the majority of the country’s 6 million people remains difficult due to the iron-fisted rule of Berdymukhammedov – who allows little dissent while isolating it from the outside world amid an economic crisis that has plunged many citizens into poverty. 

According to a 2021 article in Bloomberg, Turkmenistan’s aging state-controlled energy sector is one of the world’s worst emitters of the greenhouse gas methane, the main component of natural gas.

According to monitoring firm Kayrros SAS, Turkmenistan accounted for 31 out of 50 of the world’s most intense methane releases at onshore oil and gas operations in 2019, Bloomberg reported.

In 2021, the International Energy Agency estimated Turkmenistan’s overall methane emissions were only behind Russia, the United States, Iran, and Iraq – all major oil and gas producers.

In this article:Darvaza gas crater, environmental hazard, Gates of Hell, Methane gas, ordered flame extinguished, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Turkmenistan
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Business

Citigroup to terminate unvaccinated workers under ‘no jab, no job’ policy

Citigroup is prepared to fire employees at the end of the month who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 14 deadline.

20 hours ago

World

How nostalgia has become the megatrend of the 2020’s

The benefit of nostalgia? Positive memories activate the reward pathway in the brain, which is essentially a release of chemicals that make us feel...

6 hours ago

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Indonesian idea for microplastics cleanup by sound — Good solid theory with a lot more possibilities

It’s not often you see an idea as useful as this with so many applications – Separating microplastics using sound waves.

6 hours ago
Rapid Covid tests not as accurate with Omicron: US regulator Rapid Covid tests not as accurate with Omicron: US regulator

Life

Public Warning: Beware of ‘fake’ testing sites and ‘fake’ Covid-19 testing kits

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is warning about fraudulent testing kits being sold online to desperate customers.

6 hours ago