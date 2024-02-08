Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Tucker Carlson to air Putin interview Thursday

AFP

Published

(COMBO) This combination of file pictures created on February 6, 2024, shows Russian President in Moscow and US conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson in West Palm Beach, Florida
(COMBO) This combination of file pictures created on February 6, 2024, shows Russian President in Moscow and US conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson in West Palm Beach, Florida - Copyright AFP/File NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA , GIORGIO VIERA
(COMBO) This combination of file pictures created on February 6, 2024, shows Russian President in Moscow and US conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson in West Palm Beach, Florida - Copyright AFP/File NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA , GIORGIO VIERA

Tucker Carlson’s interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin will air on Thursday, the right-wing US talk show host announced.

In a post on his Instagram account on Wednesday, Carlson said the sit-down, which has already been recorded, would be broadcast at 6 pm Eastern (2300 GMT) on his website.

The former Fox News host, a key ally of 2024 election candidate Donald Trump and a vocal opponent to US military aid for Ukraine, traveled to Moscow for Putin’s first interview with a Western journalist since Russia’s February 2022 invasion.

Carlson’s access to Putin is a huge contrast with restraints on other foreign journalists in Russia, where two US citizens — Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and Radio Free Europe’s Alsu Kurmasheva — are currently imprisoned.

The media provocateur has spent years depicting America as a declining nation under assault by Democrats, Black Lives Matter advocates, so-called ‘woke’ protesters and communism.

But his hit show on Fox came to an end in April, days after the right-wing cable network paid a settlement approaching $800 million to end a defamation case over false allegations that ballot-counting company Dominion Voting Systems had helped steal the 2020 presidential election from Trump.

He has since broadcasted shows on X, formerly Twitter, but his interview with Putin represents his biggest score since his departure from Fox.

Carlson’s surprise scoop also comes as US aid to Ukraine has dried up due to Republican opposition in Washington, leaving Ukrainian forces scrambling for ammunition.

Democrats in the US Senate are due to make a fresh attempt Thursday to restore US military funding to Ukraine, after a first vote on a multibillion-dollar aid package failed amid Republican chaos.

But the package’s future is unclear in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

– Shrinking free press –

The White House said earlier Wednesday that Putin should not be given an uncritical outlet to justify his war in Ukraine.

“I don’t think we need another interview with Vladimir Putin to understand his brutality,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

Carlson’s interview also comes against the backdrop of the Kremlin’s two-decades-long dismantling of the free press in the country.

The Kremlin however has contradicted Carlson’s own claim that he was the only Western journalist who had “bothered” to request access to Putin since the invasion of Ukraine.

“We receive many requests for interviews with the president,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked whether Carlson was the only person who asked for a sit-down with Putin.

Peskov added that Carlson’s more pro-Russian position contrasts with what he called “the traditional Anglo-Saxon media.”

Putin has long been admired by certain strains in the US hard-right, including by Trump, who has a history of praising the Kremlin leader, for example calling him a “genius” and more credible than US intelligence.

In this article:Conflict, Media, Politics, Russia, Ukraine News, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Supporters of former US president and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump carry placards as they brave frigid, sub-zero temperatures to attend a rally in Indianola, Iowa, on January 14, 2024 Supporters of former US president and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump carry placards as they brave frigid, sub-zero temperatures to attend a rally in Indianola, Iowa, on January 14, 2024

World

Op-Ed: ‘Citizen Trump’ not immune — If so, there goes the basis of all his cases

The Federal Appeals Court unanimously found that Trump could be criminally prosecuted. — This can't go on for long.

21 hours ago
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave, as the monarch made his first public appearance since being diagnosed with cancer Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave, as the monarch made his first public appearance since being diagnosed with cancer

Life

William returns to fill royal void as King Charles faces cancer treatment

Britain's Prince William will return to royal frontline duties on Wednesday.

21 hours ago
Taylor Swift is playing four nights in Tokyo Taylor Swift is playing four nights in Tokyo

Entertainment

Taylor-mania hits Tokyo as Swift resumes tour before Super Bowl

Taylor Swift will celebrate making Grammys history with a run of concerts in Tokyo.

22 hours ago
Russia launched a wave of missile and drones at Ukraine in an early morning attack Russia launched a wave of missile and drones at Ukraine in an early morning attack

World

‘Massive’ Russian air attack kills at least four in Ukraine

Russia launched a wave of missile and drones at Ukraine in an early morning attack - Copyright AFP Aamir QURESHIAnna MALPASRussia fired dozens of...

16 hours ago