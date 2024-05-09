Connect with us

Trump’s son Barron, 18, named Republican delegate

Barron Trump (2nd from right) is seen with his parents and grandfather in Palm Beach, Florida, in January 2024 during his grandmother's funeral
Donald Trump’s youngest son, who is still at high school and largely shielded from the public eye, will debut on the political stage in July as a delegate at the Republican Party convention.

Barron Trump, 18, will become the latest member of his family to step into politics when he joins his siblings in representing Florida at the event in Milwaukee.

The convention will see the official crowning of Donald Trump as the Republican challenger to Democrat President Joe Biden, with delegates from each state designating their candidate for the November election.

Barron will be alongside Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump as part of the Florida delegation, the state party said Wednesday.

Earlier this year Barron was seen towering over his family at his grandmother’s funeral. He lived in the White House as a child when his father was president, but was fiercely protected from public view by his mother Melania.

“He’s on the delegation roster and Barron is very interested in our nation’s political process,” a Republican campaign official told ABC News.

Trump’s only child not serving as a Florida delegate at the convention is his oldest daughter, Ivanka, who was a senior advisor in his first presidency alongside her husband Jared Kushner.

Don Jr. and Eric are both often at Donald Trump’s side, and are regulars on the campaign trail as they seek his re-election.

Trump has been tightening his family’s grip over the party ahead of the vote. In March the Republican National Committee elected Eric’s wife Lara to a leadership position.

The former president has been granted a day off from his criminal trial in New York to attend Barron’s graduation next Friday.

In this article:Barron, Trump, US, Vote
