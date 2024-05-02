Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Trump refuses to promise he will accept 2024 election result

AFP

Published

Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump repeated in his false allegations of a stolen election as he campaigned in Wisconsin on May 1, 2024
Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump repeated in his false allegations of a stolen election as he campaigned in Wisconsin on May 1, 2024 - Copyright AFP Alex Wroblewski
Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump repeated in his false allegations of a stolen election as he campaigned in Wisconsin on May 1, 2024 - Copyright AFP Alex Wroblewski

Donald Trump was facing a backlash Thursday after declining to pledge he will accept the results of the 2024 presidential election if he loses, as he repeated his false claims that he was cheated in the 2020 vote.

“If everything’s honest, I’d gladly accept the results,” the Republican former president told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Wednesday. “If it’s not, you have to fight for the right of the country.”

Trump — who is running for a return to the White House, in what will almost certainly be a re-run of his 2020 face-off with Joe Biden — made similar remarks ahead of the last two presidential elections.

He told the Sentinel he would “let it be known” if he thought there were problems.

“I’d be doing a disservice to the country if I said otherwise,” he said. “But no, I expect an honest election and we expect to win maybe very big.”

Trump equivocated when asked recently by Time Magazine if his defeat in November would spark political violence, and his latest remarks prompted a withering response from the Biden camp.

“Bottom line: Trump is a danger to the constitution and a threat to our democracy,” campaign spokesman James Singer said in a statement.

“The American people are going to give him another electoral defeat this November because they continue to reject his extremism, his affection for violence, and his thirst for revenge.”

Trump is facing dozens of felony charges over an alleged criminal conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election — culminating in the storming of the US Capitol by his supporters — that was based on his false claims of voter fraud.  

The former president continues to make baseless claims that the White House was stolen from him in 2020, repeatedly and falsely alleging at two rallies as recently as Wednesday that Democrats had committed widespread voter fraud.

“The radical left Democrats rigged the presidential election in 2020 and we’re not going to allow them to rig the presidential election in 2024. We won’t have a country left,” Trump thundered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In this article:Trump, US, Vote
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is on a tour of Southeast Asia Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is on a tour of Southeast Asia

Tech & Science

Microsoft announces $2.2 bn AI, cloud investment in Malaysia

Microsoft pledged a $2.2 billion investment in artificial intelligence and cloud computing in Malaysia.

20 hours ago
"Impressionism: Pathways to Modernity" at the Louvre Abu Dhabi runs until February 5, 2023, featuring masterpieces on loan from the Musee d'Orsay in Paris "Impressionism: Pathways to Modernity" at the Louvre Abu Dhabi runs until February 5, 2023, featuring masterpieces on loan from the Musee d'Orsay in Paris

World

Op-Ed: The ‘liberal’ arts are survival skills for humanity — That means you, in case you’d forgotten.

If you must have this puerile debate about something you can’t live without, at least try to find out what you’re debating.

13 hours ago
Blood samples taken in 2013 as part of a Unitaid-funded project to better survey people living with HIV in Abidjan, Ivory Coast Blood samples taken in 2013 as part of a Unitaid-funded project to better survey people living with HIV in Abidjan, Ivory Coast

Tech & Science

Discovery is a potential game-changer in suppressing blood clots

The anticoagulant has been developed uses what we call supramolecular chemistry. This allows the two active molecules needed to suppress coagulation to self-assemble.

20 hours ago

Business

Agility for customers and remote work for employees among top change management strategies for Dropbox CEO, Drew Houston

A look at his recent interview about persisting among AI, regulatory changes, and new industry trends in the Decoder podcast

19 hours ago