Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Trump names loyalist Matthew Whitaker as NATO ambassador

AFP

Published

Matthew Whitaker was formerly acting attorney general under Donald Trump's first presidency
Matthew Whitaker was formerly acting attorney general under Donald Trump's first presidency - Copyright POOL/AFP ERIC LEE
Matthew Whitaker was formerly acting attorney general under Donald Trump's first presidency - Copyright POOL/AFP ERIC LEE

President-elect Donald Trump, who has long criticized NATO as overly reliant on American money, on Wednesday nominated loyalist Matthew Whitaker to the crucial post of ambassador to the alliance. 

“Matt is a strong warrior and loyal Patriot, who will ensure the United States’ interests are advanced and defended,” Trump said in a statement.

“Matt will strengthen relationships with our NATO Allies, and stand firm in the face of threats to Peace and Stability – He will put AMERICA FIRST,” Trump said.

Whitaker served as acting attorney general during Trump’s first term.

NATO has been bracing for Trump’s return to the White House after he threatened in February to stop guaranteeing US protection for member states if he did not believe they contributed enough financially.

Alliance chief Mark Rutte was quick to congratulate the Republican after his election victory and played up the positive impact he said Trump could have. 

“His leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through NATO,” Rutte said.

In this article:otan, Politics, USA, Vote
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Marissa McNeelands Marissa McNeelands

Business

Purpose over politics: Toast’s fight for women in tech heats up and heads south

Toast, a Canadian-founded platform championing women in tech, is heading to the U.S.

11 hours ago
Technology and innovation Technology and innovation

Tech & Science

How pirates steer corporate innovation: Lessons from the front lines

The future belongs to those bold enough to embrace risk, empower people and innovate with purpose.

23 hours ago
Sherri Saum Sherri Saum

Entertainment

Sherri Saum, Alex Temple Ward, Anika Larsen, and Charlene Tilton talk You Gotta Believe organization

Performers Sherri Saum, Alex Temple Ward, Anika Larsen and Charlene Tilton spoke about being a part of the 10th anniversary fundraiser for "You Gotta...

20 hours ago

Social Media

Op-Ed: Maybe polarizing social media was an even dumber idea than it looks

Social media needs a functional market to exist at all.  If the money’s pulling out, the message couldn’t be clearer.

11 hours ago