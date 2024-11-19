Connect with us

Trump names China hawk Howard Lutnick commerce secretary

AFP

Published

Howard Lutnick, Donald Trump's pick for commerce secretary, is a noted China hawk
President-elect Donald Trump nominated Howard Lutnick, the co-chair of his transition team, as his commerce secretary on Tuesday — a choice set to bring a tougher stance on China from the incoming administration.

Lutnick will also lead the country’s tariff and trade agenda, with “additional direct responsibility for the Office of the United States Trade Representative,” Trump said in a statement.

Tariffs are a key part of Trump’s economic agenda, and he has promised sweeping duties on all imports when he returns to the White House.

Lutnick is chief executive of financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald, and a Trump ally originally tipped as a frontrunner for treasury secretary.

But he was instead named to helm Commerce, a smaller department that works to boost US industry and has a key role in policy to shore up the US semiconductor sector and reduce reliance on Asia.

Under President Joe Biden, the Commerce Department stepped up export controls on critical technologies like quantum computing and semiconductor manufacturing goods, taking aim at access by adversaries like Beijing.

Trump’s administration could harden this stance.

Lutnick has, during the US election campaign, expressed support for a tariff level of 60 percent on Chinese goods, alongside a 10 percent tariff on all imports.

China, Economy, Politics, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

