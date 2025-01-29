Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Trump invited to Japan for 80th anniversary of A-bombs

AFP

Published

The mayors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki have invited US President Donald Trump to visit this year for the 80th anniversary of the World War II atomic bombings, officials said Wednesday.

In a joint letter to Trump, the mayors urge him to come and “listen to the testimonies of the hibakusha (bomb survivors) in person, take to heart their fervent wish for peace, and deepen your understanding of the inhumanity of nuclear weapons”.

“It is our sincere hope that you will break away from the notion of nuclear reliance and take strong leadership in the abolition of nuclear weapons and the realization of lasting world peace,” said the January 28 letter shared with AFP on Wednesday.

The United States dropped an atomic bomb on each Japanese city on August 6 and 9, 1945 — the only times nuclear weapons have been used in warfare. Days later Japan surrendered.

Around 140,000 people died in Hiroshima and some 74,000 others in Nagasaki including many who survived the explosions but died later from radiation exposure.

Washington has never apologised for the bombings.

US ambassador John Roos in 2010 became the first US representative to attend the annual Hiroshima commemoration and went to the Nagasaki event two years later.

Barack Obama became the first sitting US president to come to Hiroshima in 2016, followed by Joe Biden in 2023.

Trump did not make the trip during his first term, despite the two mayors inviting him according to Japanese media.

Last year, Nagasaki’s mayor Shiro Suzuki sparked a furore by not inviting Israel’s ambassador to the ceremony.

Suzuki insisted the decision was “not political” but to avoid possible protests related to the Gaza conflict.

The ambassadors of the US, Israel, Britain and others snubbed the ceremony in protest and attended a smaller memorial event in Tokyo instead.

Last year’s Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Nihon Hidankyo, a grassroots movement of Hiroshima and Nagasaki survivors pushing for a nuclear weapons ban.

In this article:
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Canada51 Canada51

Business

Breaking barriers in venture capital with the Canada51 Hub

Women make up 51% of Canada’s population, but receive less than 5% of venture capital. That math doesn’t add up. 

10 hours ago
Chinese firm DeepSeek's artificial intelligence chatbot has soared to the top of the Apple US App Store's download charts, stunning industry insiders and analysts with its ability to match its US competitors Chinese firm DeepSeek's artificial intelligence chatbot has soared to the top of the Apple US App Store's download charts, stunning industry insiders and analysts with its ability to match its US competitors

Business

OP-Ed: The price of AI unrealism — $1 trillion disappears on US markets as China’s DeepSeek drops in

You’re buying a lot of money’s worth of something, and you don’t know what? Fix that.

21 hours ago
Tariffs under incoming US president Donald Trump loom as an obstacle for China's economy in the new year Tariffs under incoming US president Donald Trump loom as an obstacle for China's economy in the new year

Business

For these ‘Made in America’ CEOs, Trump’s tariffs won’t change the game

The US president is threatening several key trade partners with potential tariffs.

22 hours ago
Nicole Janssen Nicole Janssen

Business

The sound of silence: Why fear and profit protection are slowing AI progress in Canada

Canada’s reluctance to embrace AI stems from fear of disruption, and in some industries it's about a desire to protect profit.

5 hours ago