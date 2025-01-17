Connect with us

Trump inauguration to be moved indoors due to cold

AFP

Published

Now inside: A dress rehearsal ahead of the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump
Donald Trump said Friday that his inauguration as US president on Monday will be moved indoors due to expected freezing weather.

“There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country,” Trump wrote on his app Truth Social. “Therefore, I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda.”

The dramatic change of plan means Trump will not stand on the Capitol steps overlooking the National Mall, which traditionally hosts a large crowd to welcome in new presidents.

The last time a president took the oath of office indoors was Ronald Reagan in 1985, who also moved the ceremony into the Capitol’s ornate Rotunda due to dangerously cold weather.

Washington is forecast to be well below freezing on Monday, with the wind adding to the cold.

In his post, Trump said that “various Dignitaries and Guests” will attend the events inside the Capitol, including prayers, Trump’s inaugural address, and singing of the anthem.

However, the Republican, who has built a political brand around his staging of large rallies, said supporters could watch the event on a live feed in Washington’s Capital One sports arena — and that he would go there after.

Trump, 78, said the ceremonies in the Rotunda “will be a very beautiful experience for all, and especially for the large TV audience!”

“We will open Capital One Arena on Monday for LIVE viewing of this Historic event, and to host the Presidential Parade. I will join the crowd at Capital One, after my Swearing In.”

