Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Trump evacuated from rally stage after apparent shots heard

AFP

Published

Trump supporters at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024
Trump supporters at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024 - Copyright AFP Rebecca DROKE
Trump supporters at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024 - Copyright AFP Rebecca DROKE
Gregory WALTON

Former president Donald Trump was rushed off stage by Secret Service agents Saturday after a series of loud bangs that sounded like possible gunshots were heard at the start of a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump was seen with blood on his right ear as he was surrounded by security agents, who rushed him off the stage as he pumped his first to the crowd.

The “former President is safe,” the Secret Service said after Trump was bundled into an SUV and driven away.

“This is an active crime scene,” Secret Service officers told reporters, ordering them out of the area.

“We saw a lot of people go down, looking confused. I heard the shots, it sounded like between firecrackers and a small caliber handgun,” said John Yeykal from Franklin, Pennsylvania, who was attending his first Trump rally.

The disturbance took place shortly after Trump took the stage at his final campaign rally before the Republican party convention starts on Monday in Milwaukee.

President Joe Biden has received an initial breifing on the incident, the White House said.

In this article:Politics, Trump, US, Vote
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

US President Joe Biden faces the most serious crisis of his 2024 reelection campaign US President Joe Biden faces the most serious crisis of his 2024 reelection campaign

World

Op-Ed: Politics, schmolitics — America vs reality

Soemwhere the haunted popup they called America sighed in the silence.

19 hours ago
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures during a rally in Doral, Florida Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures during a rally in Doral, Florida

Social Media

Meta lifts restrictions on Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures during a rally in Doral, Florida - Copyright AFP/File Giorgio VieraMeta said Friday it was lifting restrictions on...

20 hours ago
Despite fears of the dangers of artificial intelligence, investors are focusing on the potential rewards of the technology Despite fears of the dangers of artificial intelligence, investors are focusing on the potential rewards of the technology

Business

How well are firms navigating the AI infrastructure market?

AI workloads and how their ambitious plans for the future signal a need for highly performant, cost-effective ways to optimize GPU utilization.

19 hours ago
Clare Bowen and Jonathan Jackson Clare Bowen and Jonathan Jackson

Entertainment

Review: Jonathan Jackson and Clare Bowen perform at The Brokerage on Long Island

On Friday, July 12, actors and musicians Jonathan Jackson and Clare Bowen ("Nashville" fame) performed at The Brokerage on Long Island.

19 hours ago