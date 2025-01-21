Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Trump decrees end of diversity programs, LGBTQ protections

AFP

Published

On the campaign trail Trump railed against diversity, equity and inclusion policies
On the campaign trail Trump railed against diversity, equity and inclusion policies - Copyright AFP Nhac NGUYEN
On the campaign trail Trump railed against diversity, equity and inclusion policies - Copyright AFP Nhac NGUYEN
Gregory WALTON and Diane DESOBEAU

US President Donald Trump repealed numerous executive orders promoting LGBTQ equality and issued new ones decreeing only two genders and ending government diversity programs Monday, definitively breaking with what he decries as “woke” culture.

On the campaign trail, Trump vilified diversity, equity and inclusion policies in the federal government and corporate world, saying they discriminated against white people — men in particular.

“The Biden Administration forced illegal and immoral discrimination programs, going by the name ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’ (DEI), into virtually all aspects of the Federal Government, in areas ranging from airline safety to the military,” said one new order ending such programs.

While campaigning, Trump also demonized any recognition of gender diversity, attacking transgender people — notably transgender women in sports — and gender-affirming care for children.

In front of a crowd of supporters in a Washington arena, Trump wiped out 78 executive orders, actions and presidential memoranda issued by his predecessor Joe Biden.

Several of the overturned decrees promoted diversity and equality in the government, workplaces and healthcare, as well as the rights of LGBTQ Americans.

In doing so, Trump fulfilled a campaign promise to immediately curtail programs that sought to redress historical inequality but that he has insisted disadvantage white people, particularly men.

He scrapped Biden-era executive orders that prevented “discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation,” discrimination against LGBTQ Americans in education, as well as equity programs for Black, Hispanic and Pacific Islander Americans.

He later issued a separate executive order requiring federal agencies to only give the option of male or female, removing the option for any other gender identity — such as “X” on passport applications.

– ‘Continued backlash’ –

“Agencies shall take all necessary steps, as permitted by law, to end the Federal funding of gender ideology,” the order said, using a catch-all phrase invoked by Trump to refer to any language inclusive of gender identity other than male or female.

His administration would only use “clear and accurate language and policies that recognize women are biologically female, and men are biologically male,” the order said.

The policies will almost certainly face legal challenges.

Outside the historic Stonewall Inn in New York City, a focal point of the struggle for LGBTQ rights, members of the community were defiant.

“These announcements and these policy changes really affect people in a deep level,” Angel Bullard, a 22-year-old transgender student from Wyoming, told AFP.

“It’s a horrible place to be when you are unaffirmed and alone in this world.”

As a result of the flurry of changes, access to gender affirming medical care could be at risk where federal funds are involved, warned Jami Taylor, a politics professor at Toledo University and an expert on LGBTQ policy.

That could apply in cases funded by state-run insurances Medicare and Medicaid, used by older and less well-off Americans, or in federal prisons. 

Ahead of the election, Trump promised to ban gender-affirming care for minors and to take legal action against any doctors and educators who carry out or enable the practice.

The LGBTQ Victory Fund, which seeks to promote political candidates friendly to the community, said “work to elect pro-equality LGBTQ candidates is even more critical as our community faces continued backlash, anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and rollback of pro-equality mandates.”

The LGBT National Help Center has been receiving about 2,000 calls per day since the election results, instead of the usual 300, according to its director Aaron Almanza.

Anti-trans rhetoric was a mainstay of Trump’s campaign rallies, drawing huge cheers from crowds.

In this article:Politics, Trump, US, woke
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Asian markets track Wall St and Europe rally after Trump-Xi talks

Most Asian markets rose Monday following a rally on Wall Street and record-breaking day in Europe.

16 hours ago
A commercial plane prepares to land at Ngurah Rai international airport in Denpasar, on Indonesia's Bali island A commercial plane prepares to land at Ngurah Rai international airport in Denpasar, on Indonesia's Bali island

Tech & Science

Travel safety of a cyber-kind

One of the most common pitfalls for travelers is the reliance on public Wi-Fi networks.

16 hours ago
Elon Musk (R) has become an enthusiastic supporter of Donald Trump (L) Elon Musk (R) has become an enthusiastic supporter of Donald Trump (L)

Social Media

Numbers using ‘QuitX’ service swell before Trump inauguration

"Millions of connections" from social network X will be re-established on rivals BlueSky or Mastodon from Monday, a French researcher said.

11 hours ago
US President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania at a candlelight dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC, on the eve of his inauguration US President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania at a candlelight dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC, on the eve of his inauguration

World

Trade wars, culture wars, and anti-immigration: Trump’s big promises

Here is a look at his sensational but frequently vague promises for a second term -- much of them likely to be enacted through...

21 hours ago