Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Trump boasts of near daily conversations with Netanyahu

AFP

Published

Donald Trump reported regular conversations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Donald Trump reported regular conversations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - Copyright AFP William WEST
Donald Trump reported regular conversations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - Copyright AFP William WEST

Donald Trump boasted on Wednesday of almost daily conversations with Benjamin Netanyahu, saying that he has a very good relationship with the Israeli prime minister.

Trump has previously cast himself as Israel’s “protector” and said Netanyahu’s government must “finish the problem” in its war against Hamas.

“Bibi called me yesterday, called me the day before,” said the Republican candidate, using Netanyahu’s nickname.

“We have a very good relationship,” Trump said at a campaign rally in the US state of Georgia, adding: “We’re going to work with them very closely.”

Trump had already reported a telephone conversation with Netanyahu on Saturday, claiming that the Israeli leader “wants my view on things.”

The last public call between US President Joe Biden and Netanyahu was on October 17, when the American leader congratulated his Israeli counterpart on the killing of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, according to the White House.

During his visit to the US Congress at the end of July, Netanyahu paid a vibrant tribute to Trump, thanking him for everything he has done for Israel.

In this article:conflit, diplomatie, Israel, palestiniens, politique, USA
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Donald Trump Holds Weekend Meetings In Bedminster, NJ Donald Trump Holds Weekend Meetings In Bedminster, NJ

World

Judge orders Giuliani to hand over valuables in bankruptcy

Donald Trump Holds Weekend Meetings In Bedminster, NJ - Copyright POOL/AFP BIANCA DE MARCHIA judge instructed Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, to...

23 hours ago
Climate finance will be at the top of the agenda at the upcoming COP29 in November Climate finance will be at the top of the agenda at the upcoming COP29 in November

Business

Q&A: What’s to come for AI in financial services?

AI tools automate repetitive tasks, allowing employees to focus on higher-value initiatives, like customer engagement, resulting in better job efficiency.

20 hours ago
Privatised UK water companies have been releasing raw sewage into rivers and along beaches Privatised UK water companies have been releasing raw sewage into rivers and along beaches

Business

Op-Ed: Privatization and deregulation – Two total failures in overpriced clown suits

De-privatize, re-regulate, and lose the morons. Those are your options.

20 hours ago
Tokyo Metro shares rocketed more than 40 percent on their stock market debut, raising $2.3 billion in Japan's biggest initial public offering (IPO) in six years Tokyo Metro shares rocketed more than 40 percent on their stock market debut, raising $2.3 billion in Japan's biggest initial public offering (IPO) in six years

Business

Tokyo Metro: Asia’s oldest subway goes public

Tokyo Metro shares rocketed more than 40 percent on their stock market debut, raising $2.3 billion in Japan's biggest initial public offering (IPO) in...

21 hours ago