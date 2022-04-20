Connect with us

Trump-backed candidate removed from Tennessee ballot by state GOP

Trump-backed Morgan Ortagus is one of three candidates booted from the Tennessee August primary ballot.

Published

U.S. Department of State Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus speaks to reporters as U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo holds a joint press availability with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Berlin, Germany, on May 31, 2019. Credit - U.S. Department of State, Public Domain
The Tennessee Republican Party voted Tuesday to remove a former State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus and two other people from the August primary ballot in the state’s 5th Congressional District.

Along with Ortagus, congressional candidates Robby Starbuck and Baxter Lee were also removed from the ballot by the party’s executive committee, according to a source briefed on the matter, reports CNN news.

It has taken months of work by both GOP legislators and activists to boot Ortagus because she had only recently moved to the state. She was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

The decision by the GOP executive committee came about a review of challenges to the three candidates that raised questions about their Republican qualifications, including whether they had voted in three of the last four Republican primaries, as required by the state party’s bylaws.

In recent years, the party has disqualified a number of candidates for failing to meet the qualifications. State GOP Chairman Scott Golden said last month that party leaders in the district could help keep challenged candidates from being disqualified by vouching for them before the committee, even if the contenders’ voting records do not comport with the party’s bylaws.

Ortagus’ campaign argued that she met all of the state party’s bylaws — voting in enough recent GOP primaries, participating in Republican women’s groups, and contributing to the state party.

“I am deeply disappointed in the SEC’s decision,” Ortagus said in a statement, referring to the party’s State Executive Committee. “I’m a bonafide Republican by their standards, and frankly, by any metric. I’m further disappointed that the party insiders at the Tennessee Republican Party do not seem to share my commitment to President Trump’s America First policies.

“As I have said all along, I believe that voters in Middle Tennessee should pick their representative — not establishment party insiders,” she continued. “Our team is evaluating the options before us.”

And just to add some below-the-belt hits to what may end up as a pending lawsuit – Longtime GOP strategist Ward Baker, who is involved with the Ortagus campaign, said in a tweet on Tuesday that state Sen. Frank Niceley, who sponsored the residency requirement, was motivated by “anti-semitism” in his efforts to prevent Ortagus, who is Jewish, from running.

Trump has not yet offered a comment.

In this article:August primary ballot, Morgan Ortagus, Politics, Tennessee GOP, Trump-backed candidate
