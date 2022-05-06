Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Trump asked about bombing drug labs in Mexico: ex-defense chief

Published

Donald Trump, pictured in December 2020, reportedly asked twice if the military could 'shoot missiles into Mexico to destroy the drug labs' while US president
Donald Trump, pictured in December 2020, reportedly asked twice if the military could 'shoot missiles into Mexico to destroy the drug labs' while US president - Copyright AFP Sergei SUPINSKY
Donald Trump, pictured in December 2020, reportedly asked twice if the military could 'shoot missiles into Mexico to destroy the drug labs' while US president - Copyright AFP Sergei SUPINSKY

Donald Trump asked about the possibility of bombing drug trafficking labs in Mexico while he was US president, former defense secretary Mark Esper says in a book set to be released Tuesday.

According to excerpts cited by the New York Times, Trump believed the United States could pretend it wasn’t responsible for launching missiles across its southern border, Esper, who was Pentagon head between July 2019 and November 2020, writes. 

In 2020, Trump reportedly asked twice if the military could “shoot missiles into Mexico to destroy the drug labs,” Esper writes in his book titled “A Sacred Oath.”

According to the Times, Esper was left “speechless” at the requests. 

Trump dismissed Esper in November 2020, just days after the results of the US presidential election were announced, in which President Joe Biden won.

Trump and Esper’s relationship had been strained for months, ever since the defense secretary had publicly opposed deploying the military to quell anti-racist protests that gripped the country that year. 

According to reports about other excerpts from Esper’s book, Trump, in discussing the demonstrations in June 2020, had asked about the protesters: “Can’t you just shoot them?”

In this article:Defense, Drugs, Mexico, Politics, Trump, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Russian military situation deteriorating, strikes inside Russia, and arrival of game-changing equipment from the West

It’s hard to think of a worse military situation than Russia’s in Ukraine being able to “deteriorate.”

14 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Back to coat hanger abortions, just in time for the mid-terms?

Overturning Roe vs Wade strikes directly at the First Amendment.

20 hours ago
A Seahawk helicopter on the deck of the USS Blue Ridge A Seahawk helicopter on the deck of the USS Blue Ridge

World

Taiwan scraps deal to buy US anti-submarine helicopters

Taiwan has opted out of purchasing anti-submarine helicopters from the United States because they are too expensive.

16 hours ago
John Lee's elevation to the chief executive's office caps a remarkable rise for a man whose police career lifted him from a working-class family to the upper echelons of Hong Kong's political establishment John Lee's elevation to the chief executive's office caps a remarkable rise for a man whose police career lifted him from a working-class family to the upper echelons of Hong Kong's political establishment

World

John Lee: the former Hong Kong cop Beijing trusts

As a former beat cop who rose to become Hong Kong's security chief, John Lee is the one person China's leaders trust to run...

24 hours ago