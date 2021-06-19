Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Trudeau standing firm, says the U.S.-Canada border to remain closed

Canada is extending a ban on nonessential travel with the United States and the rest of the world until July 21.

Published

Canada-U.S. border closure is extended until July 21, 2021. — Photo: © AFP
Canada-U.S. border closure is extended until July 21, 2021. — Photo: © AFP

Canada is extending a ban on nonessential travel with the United States and the rest of the world until July 21, officials said on Friday, prompting frustration from businesses and U.S. legislators.

Last month, in the United States, there were calls from across party lines for the border to reopen, including U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, saying that the closure continues to harm nearby communities. 

In a statement, Collins suggested that the border could open in a limited capacity with relatively low public health danger.

Now, Canada is under additional pressure from businesses and the tourism industry to reopen the international border, which was closed to non-essential travel in March last year.

But CTV News Canada is reporting that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is standing firm on what he said last month – saying a reopening of the border will depend on the percentage of Canadians receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.

Trudeau says that the border will remain “largely shut until 75 percent of Canadians had received the first of a two-dose coronavirus vaccine and 20 percent had been given both shots.”

And while Canada has basically achieved its first goal of 75 percent of the population having received at least their first shot,  Only 14.7 percent of the eligible population has had both shots, according to Reuters.

“Even a fully vaccinated individual can pass on COVID-19 to someone who is not vaccinated,” Trudeau told reporters, saying Canada needed to avoid “any further massive waves.”

Even though the travel ban wasn’t expected to having any effect on trade, and the movement of goods between the two countries, Statistics Canada said total exports of services in 2020 compared with 2019 fell by 17.7 percent and imports of services plunged by 24.0 percent, in part due to the border restrictions. 

“The inability of the U.S. and Canadian governments to reach an agreement on alleviating border restrictions … is simply unacceptable,” said U.S. Representatives Brian Higgins and Bill Huizenga, co-chairs of the Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Group.


Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:75% vaccination rate, canada-US border, Closed until July 212, Justin trudeau, Pandemic, Politics

You may also like:

Palestinians to get million Covid vaccine doses in swap with Israel Palestinians to get million Covid vaccine doses in swap with Israel

World

Palestinians cancel deal to trade vaccine doses with Israel

A mobile Covid inoculation unit vaccinates an elderly Palestinian in the village of Dura in the Israeli-occupied West Bank - Copyright AFP/File Olivier DOULIERYHossam...

21 hours ago
Godzilla battles Kong on an aircraft carrier Godzilla battles Kong on an aircraft carrier

Entertainment

Monsters hide in plain sight in this week’s releases

This week’s releases include a battle between two formidable weapons of mass destruction; grandparents whose grief take them down a dark road; a would-be...

24 hours ago
Churchill painting from Onassis superyacht to auction in New York Churchill painting from Onassis superyacht to auction in New York

World

Churchill painting from Onassis superyacht to auction in New York

A piece of art weaving together one of the great statesmen of the 20th century, will go under the hammer at New York auction house...

8 hours ago
Myanmar protesters wear flowers to mark Suu Kyi's birthday Myanmar protesters wear flowers to mark Suu Kyi's birthday

World

Myanmar protesters wear flowers to mark Suu Kyi’s birthday

Anti-coup protesters in Myanmar donned flowers in their hair Saturday to mark the birthday of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

13 hours ago