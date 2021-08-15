Connect with us

Tropical Storms Fred and Grace will bring heavy rains, strong winds, and floods

Published

GOES-East - Sector view: Tropical Atlantic on August 15, 2021 at 10:24 a.m. EDT.
With maximum sustained winds of close to 40 mph (65 kph), the remnants of Fred are in the process of reforming into a tropical storm before making landfall Tuesday near the Florida panhandle.

At the 8:00 a.m. EDT advisory, Fred was about 350 miles south-southeast of Pensacola and was packing maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. It continues to move north-northwest at about 8 mph (13 kph).

“Some areas of rain are possible, especially in the coastal areas starting early on Sunday,” Spectrum Bay News 9 meteorologist Diane Kacmarik wrote on Saturday evening, reports the Tampa Bay Times.

“Skies will be mostly cloudy. Scattered storms are possible, especially in the afternoon. Many areas will not see rain at all. Fred will likely redevelop in the middle of the Gulf, well west of Tampa Bay.”

Tropical Storm warnings have been issued from the Alabama-Florida line to the Ochlocknee River in the Eastern Panhandle.

National Hurricane Center

Poorly organized Tropical Storm Grace moves toward Puerto Rico

Tropical Storm Grace has been following in the footsteps of Fred, and as of Sunday morning is being described by National Hurricane Center forecasters as “disorganized.”

The storm was about 55 miles (90 kilometers) southwest of St. Croix at 8 a.m. Sunday and was moving west-northwest at 16 mph (26 kph). Its maximum sustained winds whipped at 40 mph.

“Heavy rainfall across the Lesser and the Greater Antilles remains the primary threat over the next few days,” the NHC says in its advisory.

In the forecast track, Grace will be going over Hispaniola and Cuba, which means it, too, could be torn apart by mountainous regions. once it enters the Gulf of Mexico, It is projected to remain a tropical storm. The storm is expected to weaken as it crosses Hispaniola on Monday.

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

