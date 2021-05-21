Op-Ed: Trillions worth of business leaving UK as US, EU take over financial services

Johnson vowed that post-Brexit Britain would be an "open

Brexit could be worse than the loss of empire and both world wars combined. If the current rate of loss of business is any guide, the City of London has lost its key markets, entirely thanks to Brexit.

The news about the effects of Brexit on the UK financial market, by far the biggest capital sector in the UK, is grim. The UK is shedding big money business, fast. This business is worth trillions of pounds. As much as three trillion pounds was lost last month alone, if the figures are to be believed.

One of the hardest things to fathom about Brexit was its sheer superficiality and obviously totally unrealistic view of global trade. Safe within the EU, a completely unnecessary referendum removed the safety factors for the UK. The EU is the largest trading bloc in the world, and the UK jumped out of it.

This was the immediate upshot of Brexit, even before it officially began:

Trade with the UK would have to be renegotiated with not just the EU, but the whole world. This was the inevitable, and predicted, first huge hit.

Businesses, and Brexiteers, started moving offshore as early as 2017.

Access to the EU markets was effectively neutered.

After Brexit:

British industries hit a wall as official outcomes of Brexit took force on 1 January 2021.

EU subsidies to the UK effectively ceased.

Farming, fishing, freight, and even basic business and services have all hit delays and expensive processing issues, losing business at a truly appalling rate.

The UK is unable to even check goods coming in from outside due to total failure to prepare. The EU prepared over four years; the UK doesn’t even have basic checks in place.

All of these things are OK, according to the UK government. Things are fine, and the UK will “level up” despite the obvious loss of revenue and extremely heavy government borrowing. All this against a shrinking revenue base.

The question is why… or is it?

Every single one of these economically murderous issues was predicted and well-known. Not the ghost of a surprise has occurred. The UK has gone straight over an easily visible cliff, waving the Union Jack and making squeaking noises.

The key to the mystery is the people involved. The leading lights of Brexit are small-time millionaires. They have connections to real money, but they’re bottom-feeders, like most politicians. Johnson in particular is no major somebody whatsoever – He’s a two-dimensional Tory, sponsored by big money. The long saga of Johnson’s “talents” in government, journalism or anything else need not be regurgitated. He’s a UK version of Trump, long-winded and equally short on substance.

The cabinet members are also C list entities; the sort nobody notices when middle or lower management reshuffles happen. They’re typically policy adherents, like “Euro skeptics” ERG, etc. They just do what the policy dictates, and make a few friends and get paid while they’re at it. In effect, Brexiteers pick up a few crumbs as big money makes big money.

The dismantling of the UK finance sector will gut the UK fiscally, financially, and in terms of revenue. The ability of the UK to pay for basic services like the NHS is now in question. That’s more than obvious; it’s inevitable. It may well be that the UK simply won’t be able to afford to exist in its present form.

Even servicing government debt is looking very unlikely. The UK’s credit rating could be in very serious trouble soon enough, making money much more expensive while the economy implodes.

Who benefits? The US and EU. Not at all mysteriously, all that business is now going where it can actually do business. The UK is out of the mix, 100%, thanks to Brexit.

Did someone plan this? It’s not impossible. The same mentality that created the US health care system cost structure definitely could think of something like this. It’s not illegal. It’s business.

This is will be what killed the UK. Nobodies working for big money. A fragmented UK will have to start from scratch. The smallest minds in the room have “won” something. It’ll be interesting to see how they react when they find out what they’ve “won”. That’s equally predictable, and now unavoidable. They won’t like it.