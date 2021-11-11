Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Tributes to last French Resistance fighter on Armistice Day

Published

Tributes to last French Resistance fighter on Armistice Day
Hubert Germain, the last surviving Resistance fighter honoured by late Free France leader Charles de Gaulle, died aged 101 in October - Copyright AFP/File Noel Celis
Hubert Germain, the last surviving Resistance fighter honoured by late Free France leader Charles de Gaulle, died aged 101 in October - Copyright AFP/File Noel Celis
Jérôme RIVET, Daphné BENOIT

President Emmanuel Macron led tributes on Thursday to the last French Resistance fighter from World War II who died last month and will be buried with a cross carved from the wood of Notre-Dame cathedral.

Hubert Germain, who was the last surviving Resistance fighter honoured by late Free France leader Charles de Gaulle, died aged 101 in October.

His coffin draped in the French flag was carried up the Champs-Elysees on an armoured vehicle to the Arc de Triomphe, where Macron and visiting American Vice President Kamala Harris paid their respects.

Germain, the son of a general in France’s colonial army, was in his late teens when he fled to Britain after France’s capitulation where he joined up with de Gaulle who was organising resistance to the German occupation.

He went on to fight in key battles at Bir-Hakeim in Libya, at El Alamein in Egypt and in Tunisia, as well as in the invasion of German-occupied France in 1944 which liberated the country.

The Paris-born fighter was one of 1,038 people decorated with the Order of the Liberation for their heroism by de Gaulle, who would go on to become president of France and is the founder of the current constitution.

Germain, who became an MP and minister, will be buried later Thursday in a special crypt reserved for Resistance fighters at Mont Valerien, a former fortress west of Paris where German troops used to execute opponents. 

Macron will lay a Cross of Lorraine, the symbol of the resistance, fashioned out of wood from Notre-Dame cathedral on his coffin, in accordance with Germain’s wishes.

France holds a ceremony ever year at the Arc de Triomphe on Armistice Day, a public holiday to mark the armistice signed to end World War I.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Hacked US tech firm secures tool to restore services Hacked US tech firm secures tool to restore services

World

Taiwan government faces 5 million cyber attacks daily: official

Taiwan's government agencies face around five million cyber attacks and probes a day, as a report warned of increasing Chinese cyber warfare.

22 hours ago
Poland sees migrant surge at border, accuses Belarus of 'state terrorism' Poland sees migrant surge at border, accuses Belarus of 'state terrorism'

World

Poland sees migrant surge at border, accuses Belarus of 'state terrorism'

The migrants, mainly from the Middle East, have spent days in freezing temperatures on the border - Copyright AFP TAUSEEF MUSTAFADario THUBURN with Michael...

24 hours ago

World

Can the U.S. learn from China’s new privacy laws?

Is China being more progressive than the U.S. when it comes to protecting the privacy of its citizens?

17 hours ago
Poland sees migrant surge at border, accuses Belarus of 'state terrorism' Poland sees migrant surge at border, accuses Belarus of 'state terrorism'

World

Poland sees migrant border surge, accuses Belarus of 'state terrorism'

The migrants, mainly from the Middle East, have spent days in freezing temperatures on the border - Copyright AFP TAUSEEF MUSTAFADario THUBURN with Michael...

19 hours ago