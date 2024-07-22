Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Trial starts for Vietnam tycoon in $146 million graft case

AFP

Published

Trinh Van Quyet is escorted by policemen into court at the start of his fraud trial in Hanoi
Trinh Van Quyet is escorted by policemen into court at the start of his fraud trial in Hanoi - Copyright AFP Anh TUC
Trinh Van Quyet is escorted by policemen into court at the start of his fraud trial in Hanoi - Copyright AFP Anh TUC

A former Vietnamese property and aviation tycoon charged with $146 million in fraud and stock market manipulation went on trial in Hanoi Monday, the latest corruption case targeting the communist country’s business elite.

Trinh Van Quyet, who owned the FLC empire of luxury resorts, golf courses, and the budget Bamboo Airways, had nearly $2 billion in stock market wealth before his arrest, according to state media estimates.

But on Monday the 48-year-old — handcuffed and dressed in a white shirt — was led into court by police officers.

The trial comes just days after the death of former Communist Party of Vietnam leader Nguyen Phu Trong, who is credited with spearheading a crackdown on graft at the highest levels.

Trong, 80, died on Friday at a military hospital in Hanoi “due to old age and serious illness”, the party said, a day after announcing he was standing down to seek medical care.

Tycoon Quyet is accused of illegally pocketing more than $146 million between 2017 and 2022.

Following his arrest in March 2022, 49 other alleged accomplices were picked up — including his two sisters and the former chairman of the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange and its chief executive officer.

According to the prosecution indictment, Quyet set up several stock market brokerages and registered dozens of family members to, ostensibly, trade shares.

But police said while orders to buy shares were placed in hundreds of trading sessions — pushing up the value of the stock — they were cancelled before being matched.

The case is part of a national corruption crackdown that has swept up numerous officials and members of Vietnam’s business elite in recent years.

In April, a top Vietnamese property tycoon sentenced to death in a $27 billion fraud case, launched an appeal against her conviction.

The head of one of Vietnam’s top soft drinks companies, meanwhile, was jailed for eight years in April in a $40 million fraud case.

In this article:Corruption, Trial, Vietnam
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Biden stepped aside after weeks of pressure from Democrats Biden stepped aside after weeks of pressure from Democrats

World

Op-Ed: The guy who cleaned up the supercluster since Jan 6 pulls out. Now what, geniuses?

God help America, because you clowns sure aren’t helping at all.

3 hours ago
While 98 percent of births are registered in Europe, the number stands at just 44 percent in Africa While 98 percent of births are registered in Europe, the number stands at just 44 percent in Africa

World

Unregistered Senegal youth struggle for legal status

While 98 percent of births are registered in Europe, the number stands at just 44 percent in Africa - Copyright AFP -Soulé DIAIt was...

21 hours ago
US President Joe Biden leaves after speaking at a press conference at the close of the NATO summit in Washington US President Joe Biden leaves after speaking at a press conference at the close of the NATO summit in Washington

World

Anatomy of a fall: Biden passes the torch

It was widely seen as his main mission — dislodge Trump from the White House, then bow out, with elegance, after one term.

6 hours ago
US President Joe Biden announced his shock ending of his reelection campaign after weeks of pressure to step aside for a younger candidate US President Joe Biden announced his shock ending of his reelection campaign after weeks of pressure to step aside for a younger candidate

World

Biden drops out of 2024 election race

US President Joe Biden announced Sunday that he was dropping out of his reelection battle with Donald Trump.

11 hours ago