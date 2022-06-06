Connect with us

Treatment of Russian news media by West could lead to US journalists losing accreditation

American journalists could lose their accreditation in Russia unless the treatment of their journalists improves.

In this handout picture taken March 20, 2022 and released by the Ukrainian Presidency Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a video address in Kyiv - Copyright AFP JACK GUEZ

On Monday, Russia warned U.S. news organizations that they risk losing their accreditation unless the treatment of Russian journalists by the West improves.

On Friday, according to VOA News, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it was summoning the heads of U.S. media outlets in Moscow to a meeting on Monday to notify them of their response to U.S. restrictions against Russian media.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, some Russian state media have been prevented from operating in the U.S. and some other Western countries by withdrawing their broadcasting licenses and sanctioning the outlets.

Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday that “If the work of the Russian media – operators, and journalists – is not normalized in the United States, the most stringent measures will inevitably follow.”

Today’s warning is that response. At today’s meeting, Zakharova outlined some of the difficulties being experienced by Russian journalists, including problems over visa renewals, blocked bank accounts, and alleged harassment by U.S. intelligence agencies, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the meeting, reports Reuters.

In a move that is more “tit-for-tat,” Zakharova warned the outlets that if Russian journalists were not able to work freely in the United States, then their reporters in Russia risked facing similar difficulties with their visas, media accreditation, and bank accounts.

The Globe and Mail added that Zakharova also told the U.S. media representatives that unless things changed, then U.S. journalists would have to leave. She added that Russia did not want to do this but was being forced to because of the plight of Russian journalists.

The RIA state news agency said representatives of The Wall Street Journal, CNN, Associated Press, NPR, and Alhurra TV attended the meeting. The news agencies did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the meeting.

