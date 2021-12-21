Transportation in Los Cabos: How to get to the 5 best restaurants in Cabo

Photo by Alan Castro

This article is sponsored content by Cancun Airport transportation

When visiting Los Cabos, you might wonder where the best places to indulge your palate are and how to reach such places. According to many past visitors and locals, these are 5 of the best restaurants in Los Cabos:

Manta

Photo by Alan Castro

Set at retro-chic The Cape: A Thompson Hotel, Manta boasts stunning views of granite rock formations at Land’s End in Cabo San Lucas. Its sleek decor is the perfect match to its menu. It’s a haven of simplicity and minimalism; striking black walls are thrown into contrast by tan leather seating.

It offers a variety of flavors and innovative dishes that retain distinctly Mexican characteristics. Beet ceviche with ginger, habanero, and leche de tigre; mushroom ramen with epazote; and a rompope cream tart for dessert are just a few examples.

Taking inspiration from the cuisine of Mexico, Peru, Japan and beyond, the food menu at Manta is remarkably diverse. The beverage menu continues to transport diners across the world with Japanese sake offered in addition to the expected mezcals and tequila. The menu focuses on Pacific Rim cuisine and fresh local seafood. Multi-course tasting menus are the preferred dinner option, with excellent pairing advice provided courtesy of the onsite sommelier, whose generous wine list includes numerous options from Baja’s wine country.

The name of the restaurant, Manta, has dual meanings: one, it’s the Spanish word for blanket, and thus signifies a commitment to the comfort of guests; and two, as a reference to manta rays, and by extension the restaurant’s reliance on fresh local seafood.

Los Tres Gallos

Photo by Alan Castro

Los Tres Gallos is the place to go for mainstay Mexican cuisine. Unlike many of Cabo’s other Mexican restaurants, it focuses on local classics like traditional pozole, mole enchiladas, pit-roasted cochinita pibil and stuffed green peppers. The patio is shrouded in greenery, making it a nice spot to enjoy at least one dessert, whether it’s flan, churros, or the tres leches cake made with tequila.

The name Los Tres Gallos means “the three roosters,” in honor to three of the most beloved Mexican stars of the silver screen: Pedro Infante, Jorge Negrete and Javier Solís. Located in the intimate hacienda-style courtyard shaded by tangerine and mango trees.

This charming restaurant has been a shining light of the Cabo San Lucas dining scene since 2010, and is now working the same magic in San José del Cabo thanks to a gorgeous new location in the heart of the city’s Distrito del Arte. The new restaurant is designed around a trio of huanacaxtle trees which have grown together into one enormous tree.

It’s the top stop for traditional Mexican cuisine in Los Cabos.

Acre

Photo by Alan Castro

A foodie oasis, with dishes and drinks crafted around ingredients found on the 25-acre property’s farm, or sourced from local ranchers and fishermen. Acre offers an immersive experience, diners come to enjoy dishes like chicken liver mousse with chicken chicharrón and pickled turnip, fried tomatoes with sherry and honey syrup and crispy basil, and grilled fish pibil tacos with burnt salsa. Even the furniture, dishes, and lighting are sourced from local artisans.

Acre’s menu marries local produce with global influence; expect fresh seafood and nourishing salads alongside Italian pasta and French-inspired duck dishes.

Its eclectic cocktail menu boasts a selection of award-winning concoctions served in a relaxed yet effortlessly chic setting. You might want to try the Ginger Mezcalita, made with Acre’s signature mezcal, plus poblano chile liqueur, ginger syrup, and pineapple and lime juices.

Nick-San

Photo by Alan Castro

One of the most popular local sushi restaurants, offering creative and innovative fusion of Japanese cuisine with traditional Mexican ingredients. At Nick-San, you can try their extensive menu of rolls, as well as house specialties like tuna tostada, and sashimi serranito. Lobster lovers may choose clear lobster rolls, fried lobster curry, and lobster sambal marinated in sake with soy sauce, ginger and garlic.

Rated by many as the best sushi and Asian fusion restaurant in Los Cabos. Curious fact: apart from its menu, it also has its own apparel line, Wasabi, with shirts and other clothing.

Los Tamarindos

Photo by Alan Castro

Los Tamarindos counts with a 17-acre organic farm providing the ingredients for the meal you will be enjoying. Is farm-to-table dining at its best, located on a sugarcane ranch from the 1800s.

The restaurant, set in an 1888 stone house, offers fresh, locally sourced meals—pork shank with green mole, wood oven-baked Rock Cornish game hen with achiote sauce and more. The ever-changing menu is dictated by the seasonal crops growing in the fields surrounding the restaurant, offering recipes that have been passed down through generations.

Meat and fish dishes are equally as conscious of seasonality and freshness; the fish is caught daily by local fisherman and hand-selected by Tamarindos chefs, while the chicken comes from its own farm-reared flock of Cornish hens.

The drinks menu is also dedicated to celebrated local produce, with the bulk of the wine menu featuring Mexican labels, and as you would expect, an impressive tequila menu is also on offer.

How to get to these restaurants in Los Cabos

Photo by Alan Castro

If you are planning to visit one of these restaurants (or any other not in this list), you might want to make sure it will be easy to get back to the place you are staying for vacation. You can always opt for taxis, but you should be cautious if taking this option, as pirate taxis have been reported, which can put you in an awkward and unfavorable situation, as they might ask for as much money as they feel like. An always-trustable way to move around the Los Cabos area are private transportation providers, which not only can take you to any restaurant around the area, but can also work as a great option for Cabo Airport transportation services.