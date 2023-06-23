Connect with us

Toxic algae bloom suspected in death of dolphins, sea lions in California

Hundreds of sea lions and dolphins have washed up along the beaches in Southern California, either dead or sick.
Pseudo-nitzschia produces a neurotoxin called domoic acid. Credit - Dr. Rozalind Jester, Professor at Florida SouthWestern State College. CC SA 4.0.
Hundreds of sea lions and dolphins have washed up along the beaches in Southern California, either dead or sick due to a growing toxic algae bloom.

For the past several weeks, wildlife officials have received thousands of calls from beachgoers, tourists, and residents reporting sick, dying, and dead sea mammals washed ashore from Santa Barbara to San Diego County, according to CTV News Canada.

Marine-life experts believe the culprit is a toxic alga bloom and are awaiting test results to confirm it. The algae are called Pseudo-nitzschia, a marine planktonic diatom genus.

Some species are capable of producing the neurotoxin domoic acid (DA), which is responsible for the neurological disorder in humans known as amnesic shellfish poisoning (ASP).

Currently, 58 species are known, 28 of which have been shown to produce DA. A deadly bloom of Pseudo-nitzschia occurred in 1987 in the bays of Prince Edward Island, Canada, and led to an outbreak of ASP which affected over 100 people after consuming contaminated mussels. Three people died.

The largest toxic Pseudo-nitzschia bloom was recorded in 2015 along the west coast of North America. Source – NOAA, Public Domain

Toxic blooms due to this organism have been increasing worldwide, and have been linked to increasing marine nutrient concentrations, warming ocean temperatures, and bacterial interactions.

Tissue samples have been taken for testing to confirm that the domoic acid-producing algae is behind the crisis. But Michael Milstein a spokesperson for NOAA Fisheries said this has “all the hallmarks of an algal bloom.”

While algae outbreaks occur every year and kill dozens of sea lions and dolphins, this year’s outbreak is larger and more significant farther offshore, reports The Hill.

“I have never seen anything this intense in terms of the numbers of animals in my 20 years of responding to strandings in this area,” Michelle Berman Kowalewski, founder, and director of the Channel Islands Cetacean Research Unit, told NOAA.

The wave of dead or sick animals is “one of the largest in memory,” Justin Greenman, a stranding coordinator with NOAA Fisheries, told CNN. “It’s completely overwhelming.”

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

