Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Tourists panic as Mexico beach shooting leaves two dead

Published

Tourists panic as Mexico beach shooting leaves two dead
Mexican soldiers walk outside the Hyatt Ziva Riviera hotel in Puerto Morelos after a gang shooting left two suspected drug dealers dead - Copyright AFP EDUARDO SOTERAS
Mexican soldiers walk outside the Hyatt Ziva Riviera hotel in Puerto Morelos after a gang shooting left two suspected drug dealers dead - Copyright AFP EDUARDO SOTERAS
Alejandro Castro

A shooting involving rival gangs on a beach near Mexico’s Caribbean resort of Cancun left two suspected drug dealers dead on Thursday and sparked panic among foreign tourists.

The armed clash, the second to shake Mexico’s Riviera Maya in recent weeks, is another blow to a tourism industry still recovering from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

“There was a confrontation between members of opposing groups of drug dealers on a beach in Bahia Petempich, Puerto Morelos,” the Quintana Roo state attorney general’s office tweeted.

“Two of them lost their lives,” it said.

No tourists were seriously injured or kidnapped, the Quintana Roo public security department reported.

Tourists staying in hotels next to the beach described how people ran for cover after shots were fired.

“Guests are telling me they were playing volleyball on the beach, gunman approached firing gun,” tweeted Mike Sington, a tourist from the United States staying at the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun Resort.

“Everyone ran from beach and swimming pools. Staff hustled us into hidden rooms behind the kitchens.”

– ‘Hugging, crying’ –

Videos posted on social media showed dozens of tourists, some in bathing suits, waiting in the hotel lobby along with staff.

“People are hugging each other and crying,” said Sington, who describes himself as a former senior executive at NBC Universal.

Forensic service personnel, as well as members of the National Guard, arrived at the scene while a military helicopter flew overhead, an AFP reporter saw.

Looking tense and covering their faces, employees evacuated the hotel on company buses.

Mexico is plagued by cartel-related bloodshed that has seen more than 300,000 people murdered since the government deployed the military in the war on drugs in 2006.

While the Riviera Maya, home to Cancun and other leading resorts including Playa del Carmen and Tulum, is generally considered safer than much of the country, there has been an increase in violence.

Last month, two tourists from Germany and India were killed in a shootout between suspected drug dealers in Tulum, while several others were injured.

In 2017, three foreigners were among five killed in a shooting at an electronic music festival in Playa del Carmen.

The incidents have led European countries and the United States to warn their citizens about the risks of visiting the Mexican Caribbean, among the world’s top beach destinations.

Other major Mexican destinations, including the Pacific coastal city of Acapulco, have also faced serious security problems for years.

Tourism represents 8.5 percent of Mexico’s gross domestic product and is the main economic activity in the southeast region, which includes the Riviera Maya.

Although Mexico has remained open to foreigners during the Covid-19 pandemic, a slump in visitor numbers has taken a heavy toll on the country’s tourism industry.

str-sem-jg-dr/sw

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: What kind of psychopathic society needs to carry guns at all times? SCOTUS is playing with fire on a new constitutional challenge

The whole idea of the Second Amendment was clearly to be a lot better organized than the current slopfest.

12 hours ago

World

Damaged Amazon rainforest teetering on the brink

Splashed across South America in an exuberant blob of deep green, the Amazon basin is one of the world's great wildernesses.

13 hours ago
Biden calls for an end to inaction in Congress after brutal elections Biden calls for an end to inaction in Congress after brutal elections

World

Biden calls for an end to inaction in Congress after brutal elections

US President Joe Biden, pictured November 2, 2021 at COP26, has seen his approval ratings tank amid frustration over his stalled economic agenda -...

22 hours ago
HPV vaccines 'substantially' reduce cervical cancer risk: study HPV vaccines 'substantially' reduce cervical cancer risk: study

World

HPV vaccines 'substantially' reduce cervical cancer risk: study

Cervical cancer cases plummeted among British women who received a vaccination against the human papillomavirus.

23 hours ago