World

Tornado near Chicago's O'Hare International Airport disrupts hundreds of flights

Over 100 flights were canceled or delayed after a tornado touched down near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport Wednesday evening.
Published

A tornado touched down near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport Wednesday evening. Source - Matthew T Rader, CC SA 4.0.
According to the National Weather Service Chicago, the tornado touched down around 7 p.m. local time near the airport. Video footage captured by CBS Chicago shows crowds at the airport scrambling to seek shelter as flights were grounded.

“A confirmed tornado is on the ground near O’Hare airport! This tornado has been touching the ground intermittently so far and is moving east. There are additional circulations along the line south of O’Hare. Seek shelter if in the warned area!” officials tweeted.

More than 2 million people were potentially exposed under the tornado alert in place until 7:45 p.m. Central time, according to the Weather Service. While flights were disrupted, there were no immediate reports of injuries.

The storm moved into Michigan before passing through the state and into Canada early Thursday, according to the Associated Press. Tornado watches that were in effect for parts of Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio all expired.

The weather service quoted an unidentified emergency manager as saying a roof was blown off in the community of Huntley in McHenry County northwest of Chicago. Huntley Battalion Chief Mike Pierce told ABC-7-TV that firefighters and other emergency services were responding to downed power lines, trees, and tree branches and that power outages had been reported. Building damage appeared to be concentrated around two apartment buildings, he said.

More than 10,000 customers lost power in the region, but power was mostly restored by Thursday morning, according to poweroutage.us.

ABC’s Eyewitness News reported damage to homes in the area due to the storm, including walls and roofs being torn away and downed trees. Videos show debris of houses and trees being scattered across neighborhoods as residents worked to clean up the storm’s aftermath.

Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

