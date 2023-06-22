Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Top US security adviser to attend Ukraine-organized meeting in Denmark: source

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan will attend a Ukraine-organized meeting this weekend in Denmark.
AFP

Published

Ukraine raised the flag over Blagodatne on Sunday, but soldiers took another two days to clear pockets of resistance
Ukraine raised the flag over Blagodatne on Sunday, but soldiers took another two days to clear pockets of resistance - Copyright RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY/AFP Handout
Ukraine raised the flag over Blagodatne on Sunday, but soldiers took another two days to clear pockets of resistance - Copyright RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY/AFP Handout

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan will attend a Ukraine-organized meeting this weekend in Denmark, alongside representatives of multiple countries, including some that have remained neutral on Russia’s invasion, a Western official told AFP on Wednesday.

The meeting in Copenhagen aims to discuss ways of achieving a “just and lasting peace” in Ukraine, the source said.

The invitees include top security officials of the United States, the European Union, and other countries that have backed Ukraine since Russia invaded last year, as well as those that have not condemned the invasion, the source added, without specifying which states.

The as-yet-unannounced meeting was first reported by the Financial Times, which cited sources familiar with the plans, saying that the meeting could include officials from India, Brazil and South Africa, though the attendees were not finalized.

Those three states, along with China, are part of the BRICS bloc with Russia, and have not joined the West in sanctioning Moscow.

The FT cited a source saying that Kyiv had asked Washington to encourage India, Brazil and South Africa, as well as China and Turkey — a NATO member that has kept good ties with Russia — to attend.

The meeting would follow a state visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States, which has been working to isolate Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

It also comes as Kyiv is courting more support for a long-touted counteroffensive.

The Western official told AFP that the discussions in Denmark are expected to be informal, without a resulting official statement.

In this article:Conflict, Diplomacy, Russia, ukraine, Ukraine News, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The main acts will start performing on Friday The main acts will start performing on Friday

Entertainment

Elton John and Guns N’Roses primed as Glastonbury music festival opens

The main acts will start performing on Friday - Copyright AFP/File Toshifumi KITAMURAJames PHEBYThe iconic Glastonbury Festival opens its doors on Wednesday, with 200,000...

19 hours ago
Former Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey said the platform he founded had come under sustained pressure from Indian officials Former Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey said the platform he founded had come under sustained pressure from Indian officials

Business

Musk meets Modi to discuss investment in India

Twitter owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he discussed potential "significant investments" in India after meeting PM Narendra Modi.

20 hours ago
Pharrell Williams à son premier défilé à Paris pour Louis Vuitton, le 20 juin 2023 Pharrell Williams à son premier défilé à Paris pour Louis Vuitton, le 20 juin 2023

Life

Pharrell breaks down barriers between fashion and music

Paris became a playground for Pharrell Williams and his celeb friends at his debut show for Louis Vuitton.

18 hours ago
US President Joe Biden (R) and China's President Xi Jinping are seen at the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua, Indonesia on November 14, 2022 US President Joe Biden (R) and China's President Xi Jinping are seen at the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua, Indonesia on November 14, 2022

World

Biden equates China’s Xi with ‘dictators’ at donor reception

US President Joe Biden (R) and China's President Xi Jinping are seen at the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua, Indonesia on November 14, 2022...

23 hours ago