Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Top Russia, Ukraine diplomats meet in Turkey: officials

Published

The ministers began talks on the sidelines of a diplomatic forum in the southern Turkish resort of Antalya
The ministers began talks on the sidelines of a diplomatic forum in the southern Turkish resort of Antalya - Copyright AFP Yuriy Dyachyshyn
The ministers began talks on the sidelines of a diplomatic forum in the southern Turkish resort of Antalya - Copyright AFP Yuriy Dyachyshyn
Fulya OZERKAN

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday were holding talks in Turkey in the first such high-level contact since Moscow invaded its neighbour.

Turkey has for weeks pushed to play a mediation role in the conflict. But analysts fear there are only the lowest chances of a breakthrough at the meeting.

The ministers began talks on the sidelines of a diplomatic forum in the southern Turkish resort of Antalya, joined by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, a Turkish official told AFP in comments confirmed by the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministries.

Images of the meeting showed the Russian, Turkish and Ukrainian delegations sitting on each side of a ‘U’ shaped table, with each minister accompanied by just two other officials.

Kuleba said in a video on Wednesday that his expectations were “limited” for the talks and said their success would depend on “what instructions and directives Lavrov is under” from the Kremlin.

Both ministers were due to make separate statements to the press after the talks. There was no indication that they had shaken hands ahead of the discussions.

The meeting is taking place against the background of international outrage after an attack on a children’s hospital in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol which, according to Kyiv, killed at least three people, including a young girl.

The Turkey talks are one of a number of diplomatic initiatives underway. 

Israel is seeking to broker a solution through direct talks with President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron is also frequently phoning the Kremlin chief.

“There is today a very slim hope and we need to seize it… without being naive,” France’s Europe Minister Clement Beaune told France Inter radio. 

“The goal is the same that the fighting stops but we need to put great pressure on Russia,” he added.

Turkey is a traditional ally of Ukraine and has supplied the country with Bayraktar drones — made by a firm whose technology director is Erdogan’s own son-in-law — which Kyiv has deployed in the conflict.

But it is seeking to maintain good relations with Russia, on which Turkey depends heavily for gas imports and tourism revenues. 

“We are working to stop this crisis transforming into a tragedy,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday. 

“I hope the meeting between the ministers will open the way to a permanent ceasefire.”

Erdogan is scheduled to talk on the phone with US President Joe Biden Thursday at 1530 GMT, according to the Turkish presidency.

In this article:Conflict, Diplomacy, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Pentagon sees indications Russia is using ‘dumb bombs’ in Ukraine

The U.S. sees indications that Russia, in its invasion of Ukraine is using bombs with no guidance system.

16 hours ago
A wounded servicemen of Ukrainian Military Forces after a battle with Russian troops and Russia-backed separatists in Lugansk region A wounded servicemen of Ukrainian Military Forces after a battle with Russian troops and Russia-backed separatists in Lugansk region

World

Russia’s war in Ukraine: Latest developments

Moscow and Kyiv agree a 12-hour ceasefire to allow civilians to flee six badly battered areas including the capital Kyiv.

23 hours ago

Tech & Science

‘Big threat’: air defences take centre stage at Saudi arms show

Air defence systems have been front and centre at Saudi Arabia's first defence show as drone and missile attacks increase in the Gulf.

23 hours ago
President Vladimir Putin and other top Russian politicians, businessmen and oligarchs are commonly seen at the World Economic forum at Davos, a plush Swiss resort President Vladimir Putin and other top Russian politicians, businessmen and oligarchs are commonly seen at the World Economic forum at Davos, a plush Swiss resort

Business

Davos cold shoulders Russians over Ukraine war invasion

The World Economic Forum said Wednesday it was freezing all relations with Russian entities.

20 hours ago