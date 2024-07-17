Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Top Democrat Adam Schiff calls on Biden to exit presidential race

AFP

Published

Top US Democrat Adam Schiff says his ally President Joe Biden to 'pass the torch' to another candidate to face Donald Trump
Top US Democrat Adam Schiff says his ally President Joe Biden to 'pass the torch' to another candidate to face Donald Trump - Copyright AFP/File Mandel NGAN
Top US Democrat Adam Schiff says his ally President Joe Biden to 'pass the torch' to another candidate to face Donald Trump - Copyright AFP/File Mandel NGAN

Representative Adam Schiff on Wednesday became the most heavyweight Democrat so far to publicly urge US President Joe Biden to step aside for another candidate to face Donald Trump.

He called on his ally to “pass the torch.”

Schiff, a key congressional powerbroker, praised Biden but told the Los Angeles Times that he doubts that the 81-year-old incumbent can defeat Trump — a threat to “the very foundation of our democracy.”

The Californian, who is expected to win a Senate seat this November, is one of the party’s most influential members and a key ally in the legislature for the White House.

He served as chairman of the House intelligence panel when Democrats had the majority in 2019 and shot to nationwide prominence as lead prosecutor during then-president Trump’s first impeachment trial.

In a statement to the Los Angeles Times, Schiff aired the worry gripping the party, although often in private, that questions over Biden’s age and health will doom him in the November election.

Those concerns rocketed after Biden performed badly in a televised debate with Trump last month, often looking confused or unable to articulate.

Since then, Biden has repeatedly said he intends to stay in the race, arguing that he remains the best person to defeat Trump. Polls show a tight overall contest, but with Trump pulling ahead in key swing states.

Schiff called Biden “one of the most consequential presidents in our nation’s history.”

However, “a second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the president can defeat Donald Trump in November.”

Biden should “secure his legacy” by stepping aside, he said.

In this article:Biden, Democrats, schiff, US, Vote
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Students at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology use virtual reality headsets in class Students at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology use virtual reality headsets in class

Life

The major scams every university student needs to watch out for

Read the fine print carefully and understand the implications of acquiring credit card debt before signing up, check the legitimacy.

20 hours ago

Tech & Science

Going down the wrong rabbit hole? Peering into the Rabbit R1 API security flaw

This meant that the trust in that key was a forever kind of trust, one you couldn’t suddenly revoke.

15 hours ago
Social media users voiced confusion as they scrambled for accurate information about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump in a sea of misinformation. Social media users voiced confusion as they scrambled for accurate information about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump in a sea of misinformation.

Social Media

Trump shooting conspiracy theories flourish on X, researchers say

Conspiracy theories about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump received tens of millions of views on X, researchers said.

20 hours ago
Rachel Kove Rachel Kove

Entertainment

Chatting with Rachel Kove: Entertainer, entrepreneur, podcast host, and mother

Rachel Kove is an actress, singer-songwriter, podcast host, entrepreneur and mother. She chatted about "The Loved Mom," her new online platform which helps women.

24 hours ago