Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Tokyo governor Koike sweeps to third term

AFP

Published

Official results showed Yuriko Koike secured a third term as governor of Tokyo
Official results showed Yuriko Koike secured a third term as governor of Tokyo - Copyright AFP Yuichi YAMAZAKI
Official results showed Yuriko Koike secured a third term as governor of Tokyo - Copyright AFP Yuichi YAMAZAKI
Kyoko HASEGAWA

Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike won a landslide victory to secure a third term, official election results showed Monday, in a rare triumph for a woman in Japan’s male-dominated politics.

The outcome from Sunday’s vote is also a relief to unpopular Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which backed Koike despite her not being a member.

Koike, 71, a former minister and television anchor who has governed one of the world’s biggest cities since 2016, garnered 42.8 percent of votes, results showed.

Her nearest rival was independent candidate Shinji Ishimaru, 41, the former mayor of Akitakata in western Japan, who secured 24.3 percent to pull off a surprise second place.

Koike’s main challenger had been thought to be another woman — former opposition lawmaker, model and TV anchor Renho, 56, who goes by one name — but she garnered just 18.8 percent.

Koike declared victory late Sunday, vowing to strengthen Tokyo’s welfare, economy and natural disaster management, while acknowledging challenges like inflation and Japan’s low birth rate.

“With Tokyoites’ strong support, I was assigned to lead this great city,” Koike told supporters in the megacity of 14 million people.

“I have to upgrade efforts of Tokyo’s reforms, and as I appealed in my election campaign, I will protect Tokyo residents’ lives and livelihoods,” she said.

– Subsidised epidurals –

Japan has never had a woman prime minister and a large majority of lawmakers are men, although Tokyo accounts for a 10th of the national population and a fifth of the economy.

The Tokyo vote comes after new government data showed the birth rate hit a record low of 1.20 last year, with Tokyo’s figure 0.99 — the first Japan region to fall below one.

Koike and her major rivals pledged to expand support for parenting, with the former promising government subsidies for epidurals.

“After having their first child, I hear people say they don’t want to experience that pain again,” Koike said during the election campaign.

“I want people to see childbirth and raising children as a happiness, not a risk,” she said.

A record 56 people were standing in the election, not all of them serious, with one dressing as “The Joker” and calling for polygamy to be legalised.

Others campaigned for more golf, poker — or just to advertise their premises in Tokyo’s red-light district.

The LDP has governed Japan almost uninterrupted since World War II but the party’s popularity rating has sunk to around 20 percent, partly due to a political funds scandal.

Kishida, 66, will face the LDP leadership election later this year before a national vote due by late 2025.

In this article:Election, Japan, Politics, tokyo
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

This photo courtesy of Intuitive Machine shows the first view of Earth taken during the IM-1 mission This photo courtesy of Intuitive Machine shows the first view of Earth taken during the IM-1 mission

Business

Op-Ed: When do politics ever have anything at all to do with the real world? Maybe never?

If politics is the answer to anything, the question was never asked.

23 hours ago

Life

Stay cool: Recognising heat-related illness signs and symptoms

How to stay cool as the heat rises: A health expert provides some tips.

6 hours ago
An injured boy at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital mourns the loss of his father who was killed in Israeli bombardment of al-Maghazi, central Gaza An injured boy at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital mourns the loss of his father who was killed in Israeli bombardment of al-Maghazi, central Gaza

World

Deadly strikes hit Gaza as war enters tenth month

An injured boy at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital mourns the loss of his father who was killed in Israeli bombardment of al-Maghazi, central Gaza -...

18 hours ago
Keir Starmer's Labour Party won a landslide election victory over the Conservatives last week Keir Starmer's Labour Party won a landslide election victory over the Conservatives last week

World

Starmer seeks ‘reset’ with UK nations after election victory

Newly-elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer began a whistlestop tour of UK nations, promising an “immediate reset” of relations.

12 hours ago