Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Tips on importing from South Korea

Learn the best ways of importing your goods from South Korea.
Digital Journal

Published

Importing from South Korea
Photo by Kurt Cotoaga on Unsplash
Photo by Kurt Cotoaga on Unsplash

This article is Sponsored Content written by Matt Everard of Barrington Freight

South Korea boasts some of the most high-tech manufacturing plants in the world. As such, there are plenty of British businesses that would like to trade with South Korean suppliers. However, all too often, UK companies decide that the process of importing from South Korea is too much of a hassle and will require too great an investment in training their staff to cope with all of the paperwork processes involved. Although it is fair to say that importing from any East Asian country requires some degree of know-how with international trading regulations, it is possible to outsource all of the most technical aspects.

Consequently, British firms can buy a wide range of goods – from semiconductor components to finished consumer electrical devices – from South Korea without a great deal of outlay. The benefits of buying high-quality goods from Seoul, Daejeon, Gwangju or Ulsan are fairly obvious. There is a great deal of demand for them in the UK, after all. What do you need to do if you want to import from South Korea to the UK today?

Register as a Commercial Importer

If you buy something online and the supplier happens to be Korean, then – so long as the order is for your personal use only – you won’t need to be registered as a commercial importer. However, all commercial shipments do require you to have an EORI registration with HMRC. This applies even if you are a sole trader organising drop-shipments directly from your supplier to your customers. Registration means filling out some official forms online. Professional help can be obtained to assist if you are new to importing more generally.

Use a Freight Forwarding Firm

When goods are shipped via the South China Sea, through the Straits of Singapore, the Indian Ocean and the Suez Canal, it is best to make use of professionals in international logistics. Not only will freight forwarders arrange for your goods to be collected in South Korea and taken to a seaport for onward travel to the UK but they’ll be able to keep you updated on progress. Equally, good freight forwarding firms will have local knowledge and should, therefore, be able to offer you lower-cost services in the country than you’d be able to obtain going solo.

Appoint a Customs Clearance Broker

HMRC will expect your customs clearances to be in perfect order when your South Korean imports arrive in the UK. According to Barrington Freight, a firm in Essex that handles both customs clearance declarations and freight forwarding on behalf of its clients, commodity coding can be an issue with South Korean imports. This is because some components and products can be interpreted as having more than one function and could, therefore, fall under two or more classes. Expertise in this area is useful if you want to avoid delays while imports are checked as they enter the country. The fact is that outsourcing this technical work is well worth it for most UK importers unless they have the resources to employ customs clearance experts in-house, full-time.

In this article:Logistics, South Korea, Sponsored Content
Digital Journal
Written By

Content written by Digital Journal sponsors.

You may also like:

The cause of death is uncertain, though officials believe the fish are likely to have been poisoned The cause of death is uncertain, though officials believe the fish are likely to have been poisoned

World

Polish firemen pull tonnes of dead fish from Oder river

Polish firefighters said Tuesday they had recovered 100 tonnes of dead fish from the Oder river running through Germany and Poland.

21 hours ago
Billionaire Elon Musk has tweeted that he was buying English football club Manchester United, without providing any details as to whether he was serious or not Billionaire Elon Musk has tweeted that he was buying English football club Manchester United, without providing any details as to whether he was serious or not

Business

Elon Musk tweets he is ‘buying Manchester United’

Elon Musk tweeted Tuesday evening that he is purchasing the Manchester United football club.

4 hours ago

Business

The growing issue of crypto trading addiction

Image: © AFPAddiction specialists have classified cryptocurrency addiction as a type of day-trading addiction, which has strong parallels to other forms of gambling addiction....

12 hours ago
Beijing is accused of detaining over a million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang Beijing is accused of detaining over a million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang

Business

Forced labour, possible ‘enslavement’ in China’s Xinjiang: UN expert

Minorities have been drafted into forced labour in China's Xinjiang region in sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing.

7 hours ago