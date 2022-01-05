Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Tiger bites off keeper's hand at Japan safari park: Kyodo

A tiger bit off a keeper’s hand and attacked two other people at a safari park near Tokyo, Japanese media reported.

Published

Tiger bites off keeper's hand at Japan safari park: Kyodo
A Bengal tiger similar to the one which attacked three keepers at a safari park in Japan - Copyright AFP -
A Bengal tiger similar to the one which attacked three keepers at a safari park in Japan - Copyright AFP -

A tiger bit off a keeper’s hand and attacked two other people at a safari park near Tokyo, Japanese media reported Wednesday.

The tiger, a 10-year-old male Bengal who was around two metres (6.5 feet) in length and weighed 150 kilograms (330 pounds), attacked as the three keepers were preparing for the day at the Nasu Safari Park in Tochigi prefecture around 8.30 am, Kyodo news agency reported.

The park’s operator said the tiger was not in its fenced enclosure as expected.

Instead the keepers came across it in a corridor leading to an exhibition area, and it attacked, according to the report.

The keeper who lost her hand, a woman in her 20s, was transported by medical helicopter to hospital, Kyodo said.

Kyodo said a second woman was bitten in several places and a man was injured in the back of his head. They were also taken to hospital.

Kyodo reported that keepers did not check that the fence to the tiger’s cage was closed on Tuesday, after it had been led back inside once the exhibition was over.

The park closed for the day and police are reportedly investigating.

The Nasu Safari Park offers tours on specialized buses and for customers in their own cars to see its collection of around 700 animals including giraffes and elephants.

The park has had safety incidents before, including keepers being attacked by lions in 1997 and in 2000, according to Kyodo.

In this article:Kyodo, Safari Park, tiger
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

Op-Ed: Twitter ban on Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn’t stop the idiocy

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is being criticized for comparing mask mandates to Nazis forcing Jews to wear yellow stars - © AFP/File...

21 hours ago
New Covid records in US, UK, France as Omicron runs rampant New Covid records in US, UK, France as Omicron runs rampant

World

New Covid records in US, UK, France as Omicron runs rampant

The US, Britain, France and Australia have all announced record numbers of daily Covid-19 cases.

23 hours ago
US authorizes Pfizer booster for kids as young as 12 US authorizes Pfizer booster for kids as young as 12

Life

Op-Ed: The price of insanity — America hits 1 million COVID cases per day. Happy, idiots?

The most backward countries in the world are doing a much better job of managing COVID than America.

21 hours ago
Hong Kong tests 3,700 on 'nowhere cruise' ordered back to port Hong Kong tests 3,700 on 'nowhere cruise' ordered back to port

World

Hong Kong tests 3,700 on 'nowhere cruise' ordered back to port

A Hong Kong cruise ship carrying 3,700 people was ordered back to port on Wednesday for virus testing.

14 hours ago