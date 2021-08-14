Three teachers in Broward County, Florida die from COVID-19 within a span of 24 hours

The Broward County School District serves 271,517 students and is the sixth largest school district in the United States. Pictured is the Coral Glades High School in Coral Springs, Florida. Image - Formulanone, Public Domain

Three educators in Broward County, Florida, died from COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, as school officials continue to push back against Governor Ron DeSantis’ ban on mask mandates in schools. All three of the teachers who died were unvaccinated.

“Within a 24-hour span, two teachers and a teaching assistant, all women, died from Covid-19 this week, according to a statement from Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco, reports CBC News.

Fusco identified the three teachers as Janice Wright, 48, a teacher/Union Leader at Pinewood Elementary School; Yolanda Hudson Williams, 49, a teacher assistant at Dillard Elementary School; and Katina Jones, 49, also a teacher at Dillard Elementary School.

Fusco previously said four employees had died of Covid-19 related complications, according to CNN News, but she said in the corrected statement Friday afternoon that the fourth was a Broward County Public Schools graduate who had “close ties to the school district through her job.”

The death of the teachers comes just a few days before schools are scheduled to begin for the year in Broward County, one of the country’s largest school districts, and the second-largest in Florida, after the Miami-Dade school district.

Not only are schools in Florida preparing to start again, but there is still the matter of a ban on mask mandates in schools, enacted by Governor Ron DeSantis last week.

DeSantis’ order, signed into effect on July 30, was framed as a way to “protect parents’ freedom to choose,” and threatened school officials who enforced mask mandates with a loss of funding and withheld pay.

The Broward County school board bucked the governor’s order, voting 8 to 1 to follow the CDC’s directive on children wearing masks in school. “We got a little bit of relief, keeping mask protocols, hand sanitizer, extra sanitizing,” Fusco told CBS Miami.

According to the state Department of Health, Florida is averaging more than 21,600 new cases of COVID-19 a day. This is the third week in a row that the Sunshine State has set a record for weekly cases. Only Louisiana saw more infections per capita.

The Tampa Bay Times is reporting that Florida also reported 1,071 deaths this week, a 74 percent increase from the previous week. Two children are among the dead.

Close to 24,000 children under 16 were diagnosed with the coronavirus in the past week. That’s up 20 percent from the week before, and more than double the number of cases during the week of July 16-22.

Broward County School Board Chair Rosalind Osgood told CNN “there are a lot of people that have still not gotten the vaccination. And it is becoming a deadly thing for them not to be vaccinated.”

“You need to get vaccinated,” Osgood said. “This disease will kill you or leave you with you a lifelong complication that not only impacts you but also impacts your family and the people that you love and care about.”