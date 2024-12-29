Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Three die in clandestine Channel crossing attempt

AFP

Published

The year's death toll from clandestine Channel crossings stands at 76
The year's death toll from clandestine Channel crossings stands at 76 - Copyright AFP Nicolas LANDA TAMI
The year's death toll from clandestine Channel crossings stands at 76 - Copyright AFP Nicolas LANDA TAMI

Three migrants died Sunday in an attempt to cross the English Channel from France to Britain, a local mayor told AFP.

The deaths take this year’s casualty toll from failed clandestine crossings to a confirmed 76.

The boat that was to take the migrants Sunday ran into trouble near Bleriot-Plage, a public beach in Sangatte close to the French Channel port of Calais, at around 6:00 am (0500 GMT), an emergency services source said.

Several people fell into the water trying to board the overcrowded vessel, French maritime services told AFP.

Around 50 people were given emergency help on the beach by government services or NGOs, with many in a state of hypothermia.

Some were taken to Sangatte’s nautical base for treatment.

The French navy deployed a helicopter to help rescue the migrants.

“It never stops,” said the mayor of Sangatte, Guy Allemand. “It’s crossing after crossing, without any letup.”

Seven people required intensive care, he said.

The vessel continued its journey towards the English shore, maritime services said.

Favourable winds since last weekend have encouraged migrants to attempt the crossing, with around 1,500 migrants making it in small boats to English waters between Wednesday and Saturday, according to British authorities.

The total number of migrants arriving in England in small boats since the start of the year is estimated at 36,000.

French authorities said that “several” such boats departed from the French coast early Sunday.

In this article:Britain, Channel, France, Migration
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The dollar weakened after the release of US inflation data and the Federal Reserve's forecast for interest rates The dollar weakened after the release of US inflation data and the Federal Reserve's forecast for interest rates

Business

Op-Ed: What’s wrong with private debt, apart from the headlines? 

Dumb is as dumb does. The big money is on dumber than ever.

24 hours ago
Most devices already use these cables, but Apple was more than a little reluctant Most devices already use these cables, but Apple was more than a little reluctant

Tech & Science

EU universal charger rules come into force

Manufacturers are now obliged to fit devices sold in the 27-nation bloc with a USB-C.

24 hours ago

Life

Roar: Is Lion’s mane a new superfood?

As mushrooms go, Lion's Mane could be particularly beneficial.

14 hours ago
Mass street protests gripped Georgia since November 28 Mass street protests gripped Georgia since November 28

World

Thousands in Georgia human chain as pro-EU protests enter 2nd month

Mass street protests gripped Georgia since November 28 - Copyright AFP/File Giorgi ARJEVANIDZEThousands of Georgians formed a human chain in central Tbilisi on Saturday,...

22 hours ago