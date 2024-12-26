Connect with us

Three dead, four injured in Norway bus accident

The bus was carrying tourists in Norway's far north, a popular destination to watch the northern lights
The bus was carrying tourists in Norway's far north, a popular destination to watch the northern lights
The bus was carrying tourists in Norway's far north, a popular destination to watch the northern lights - Copyright AFP/File MARTIN BERNETTI

A bus carrying several foreign tourists went off the road and ended up partially submerged in a lake near the Raftsundet strait that separates the Lofoten archipelago from the Norwegian mainland, killing three people and injuring four, police said Thursday. 

“Many of the passengers on the bus were foreign nationals,” police said, adding that 58 people were impacted.

Passengers from eight countries were on board: China, France, India, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore and South Sudan.

The Lofoten archipelago is a popular winter destination to watch the northern lights.

Police said some of the evacuated passengers were brought to a local school while three were transported to hospital by helicopter.

“The weather conditions in the region are bad, complicating rescue operations,” local police said in a statement.

Strong wind gusts are currently hitting the area.

“The priority now is to treat the injured and an investigation will be launched to clarify what transpired,” Norwegian news agency NTB cited Nordland police officer Bent Are Eilertsen as saying.

He added it was proving difficult to contact relatives due to the lack of a complete list of passengers and the number of nationalities.

