Thousands without power as Ernesto exits Bermuda

Hurricane Ernesto made landfall in Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 85 miles (137 kilometers) per hour - Copyright NOAA/GOES/AFP Handout

Hurricane Ernesto lashed Bermuda with heavy rains and strong winds Saturday, leaving much of the British Atlantic Ocean territory without power before continuing on its path toward eastern Canada.

The hurricane, which hit Puerto Rico earlier this week, was “inching away from Bermuda” but still creating powerful tropical storm conditions as of Saturday evening, according to the US-based National Hurricane Center.

It made landfall at 5:30 am local time (0830 GMT) packing maximum sustained winds of 85 miles (137 kilometers) per hour, the NHC said.

“We continue to pass through the southwestern quadrant of Ernesto,” the Bermuda Weather Service said Saturday evening, adding that the island was “experiencing occasional squally showers” and warning that seas would remain hazardous through the night.

Ernesto was located some 85 miles northeast of the island as of 6:00 pm local time and expected to dump seven to nine inches (175 to 225 millimeters) of rain on Bermuda overall.

“This rainfall will likely result in considerable life-threatening flash flooding to the island, especially in low-lying areas,” the NHC said.

The storm had left nearly 26,000 customers without electricity, Bermuda’s power firm Belco reported, or more than 70 percent of its customers on the island with a population of 64,000.

Images on social media showed downed trees blocking roads, power lines damaged by the storm’s high winds and flooded roads.

Ahead of the storm’s arrival, Bermudians prepared Friday by hauling boats out of the ocean, boarding up windows, filling bathtubs with water, and stocking up on batteries and food supplies.

“Even though we have been downgraded from hurricane to tropical storm, we must remember that some gusts will be intense,” Minister of National Security Michael Weeks said Saturday, according to The Royal Gazette newspaper.

“There are a lot of downed wires and foliage, so the situation can be dangerous,” he added.

Some key roads were closed and bus and ferry services were suspended, the paper said.

Bermuda’s L.F. Wade International Airport said it would remain shut until Sunday after the storm had passed.

Ernesto was moving northeast and expected to slowly depart Bermuda Saturday and move near or east of Newfoundland in eastern Canada on Monday night, the NHC said.

It warned that dangerous beach conditions are expected along the US East Coast through next week.