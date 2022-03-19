Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Thousands protest racism, police brutality, in French cities

Published

Police put the Paris turnout at 2,100, while organise said at least 8,000 marched
Police put the Paris turnout at 2,100, while organise said at least 8,000 marched - Copyright AFP BULENT KILIC
Police put the Paris turnout at 2,100, while organise said at least 8,000 marched - Copyright AFP BULENT KILIC

Thousands of people in several French cities marched Saturday to protest racism and police brutality.

In Paris, protesters paraded through the city centre behind a banner condemning “state crimes”. Other demonstrators carried “Black Lives Matter” banners.

Several people spoke at the rally to tell the stories of members of their families who had died at the hands of the police.

Interior ministry figures put the turnout out at 2,100, but the march organisers estimated 8,000-10,000.

The interior ministry said another 11 protests took place elsewhere in France, saying the total turnout for these protests was 1,400.

Other protests took place in Bordeaux and Toulouse in the southwest, and Lyon in the southeast.

Saturday’s demonstration comes two days ahead of International Day for the Elimination of Racism.

It is held on March 21 to mark the day, in 1960, that police in apartheid South Africa opened fire on a peaceful demonstration, killing 69 people.

In this article:Discrimination, Manifestation, Police, racisme
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The Ukrainian soldier showed off a Next Generation Light Anti-tank Weapon (NLAW)that he said was used to destroy a Russian armoured vehicle The Ukrainian soldier showed off a Next Generation Light Anti-tank Weapon (NLAW)that he said was used to destroy a Russian armoured vehicle

World

Op-Ed: Russia’s vanishing army — Deserters, death squads, and ‘attrition’ as strategy

Ah….Russia… Maybe your kids are trying to tell you something?  

18 hours ago

World

‘Iron army’ of grocery runners feeds Shanghai as Covid hits

Food runners report they are currently making up to 100 deliveries a day, which are often left outside housing complexes to avoid human contact....

7 hours ago
Bitter fighting between local forces and Russian troops is raging across Ukraine Bitter fighting between local forces and Russian troops is raging across Ukraine

World

Zelensky calls for fresh talks, Russia says entered Mariupol centre

Ukraine’s leader Zelensky made a fresh appeal for talks with Moscow while Russia said its soldiers had entered besieged port city Mariupol.

16 hours ago
A member of the Russian armed forces guarding captured Ukrainian S300 surface-to-air missiles in Crimea in March 2014 A member of the Russian armed forces guarding captured Ukrainian S300 surface-to-air missiles in Crimea in March 2014

World

Boosting Ukraine’s anti-air batteries proves easier said than done

A member of the Russian armed forces guarding captured Ukrainian S300 surface-to-air missiles in Crimea in March 2014 - Copyright AFP/File Kirill KUDRYAVTSEVSylvie LANTEAUMEJoe...

19 hours ago