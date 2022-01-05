Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Thousands protest Argentina oil exploration project

Published

The protesters marched along the beaches of Argentina's Mar del Plata - Copyright AFP Abduaziz MADYAROV

Thousands marched Tuesday along the beaches of Argentina’s Mar del Plata to protest an oil exploration project off the Atlantic coast.

Carrying placards reading, “Oil is death”, “A sea without oil tankers” and “No to pollution”, demonstrators marched to drums, while classical dancers performed.

The group oppose a recent decision by center-left President Alberto Fernandez’s administration authorizing seismic exploration studies by the Norwegian oil company Equinor, the Argentinian public firm YPF and Anglo-Dutch company Shell. 

The work will take place in offshore areas of the Argentine Sea around 300 kilometers (186 miles) from beaches that attract millions of tourists.

These explorations “kill marine animals,” said demonstration organizer Julieta, who declined to give her last name. 

“If there is an accident, the oil spill could reach neighboring Uruguay,” she added.

Surfer and lifeguard Juan Manuel Ballestero told AFP that he was against the exploration due to “disastrous data on oil spills in Brazil and Mexico.”

Rallies were also staged in other Argentinian coastal cities. 

Argentina holds extensive shale oil and gas deposits — including the world’s second-largest shale gas formation — which the government hopes could be a driver of economic growth as it struggles to rebound from the pandemic. 

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

3-2-1 cybersecurity for 2022: It’s all about data backups

Going beyond the 3-2-1 backup rule will provide organizations with extra insurance to protect their digital transformation initiatives.

23 hours ago
Stellar jobs data push US stocks to new records Stellar jobs data push US stocks to new records

Business

The number of people quitting jobs hits an all-time high

The US economy added 531,000 jobs last month, data showed - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File JOE RAEDLEIn a sure sign that American workers...

19 hours ago
Covid variant 'tsunami' as world cases hit record Covid variant 'tsunami' as world cases hit record

Life

Congress hit by an ‘unprecedented’ surge in COVID-19 cases

Covid-19 has ravaged the U.S. Capitol in recent weeks, with the onsite testing center’s seven-day positivity rate jumping.

20 hours ago
S.Africa parliament fire contained, suspect in court S.Africa parliament fire contained, suspect in court

World

S.Africa parliament fire contained, suspect in court

A fire that devastated South Africa's parliament was finally contained on Tuesday after a two-day battle.

24 hours ago