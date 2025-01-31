Connect with us

Thousands of protesters call for VP Duterte impeachment

Protesters holding placards shout slogans during a rally at the People Power monument in Manila
Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Manila on Friday, urging the Philippine House of Representatives to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte.

Duterte faces three impeachment complaints over alleged misconduct and misuse of millions of dollars in government funds, but legislators have yet to tackle them just days before Congress adjourns next week ahead of the May midterm elections.

The 46-year-old vice president, who is estranged from President Ferdinand Marcos but remains his constitutional successor in case he is unable to perform his duties, has denied the allegations.

Marcos himself has urged Congress not to pursue Duterte’s impeachment, calling it a “storm in a teacup” that would distract the legislature from its primary responsibilities.

Protesters mostly wearing white shirts held placards calling for Duterte’s removal and chanted “Impeach! Impeach Sara now!” as they gathered beside Manila’s busiest avenue.

Around 4,000 people took part in the morning rally, police said, with authorities deploying 7,400 riot police to keep the peace.

Those numbers were dwarfed by a mammoth rally held on January 13 by a conservative sect that opposes Duterte’s impeachment.

House of Representatives member Percival Cendana, who backs one of the impeachment complaints, joined Friday’s rally and urged his colleagues to move fast.

Every day of inaction “condones the impunity, the abuse of power and the harassment that Duterte is doing to our country’s leaders”, he told reporters.

An impeachment will only proceed if it is backed by a third of House of Representatives members, and an impeached official can be removed from office by a two-thirds vote in the Senate.

“The Filipino people are here, ready to stand for truth and justice. Let’s not fail them,” Cendana said. 

