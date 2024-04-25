Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Thousands of flights scrapped as French air traffic controllers strike

AFP

Published

Thousands of flights were cancelled in France and Europe
Thousands of flights were cancelled in France and Europe - Copyright AFP Anatolii STEPANOV
Thousands of flights were cancelled in France and Europe - Copyright AFP Anatolii STEPANOV
Tangi Quemener

Thousands of flights were cancelled in France and Europe on Thursday as a strike by French air traffic controllers over pay caused stoppages not seen in decades.

Airlines cut more than half of their normal flight schedules at Paris’s two main airports Orly and Roissy Charles-de-Gaulle, with many flights in the southern city of Marseille also grounded.

Short and medium-haul flights were the worst affected, while long-haul services faced the least disruption.

Budget airline Ryanair reported 300 cancellations Thursday, and easyJet and Transavia each 200.

A total of some 2,300 flights arriving at or departing from French airports were forecast for Thursday, against 5,200 the day before, civil aviation authority DGAC told AFP.

Across Europe, some 2,000 more flights were cancelled and another 1,000 forced to change routes to avoid French airspace, the Airlines for Europe trade body said. 

Cancellation numbers were at their highest “in 20 years”, said Augustin de Romanet, CEO of ADP, the company operating the capital’s airports.

On Wednesday, De Romanet had warned that “several tens of millions of euros (dollars)” were at stake for airlines and airports “every strike day”.

Air traffic association IATA accused the French controllers of “blackmail” and of making exorbitant demands.

A decision by the biggest air traffic controller union SNCTA on Wednesday to withdraw their strike call after a deal with management came too late to alleviate the mayhem significantly as the DGAC had already ordered airlines to cancel most of their flights.

Three smaller unions, meanwhile, maintained their strike call.

Delays for flights authorised to operate were moderate, however, DGAC said, with many only around 30 minutes late.

French holidaymakers were particularly hard hit by the disruption, with many of the country’s schools on spring break.

“There’s not much to be done,” said one passenger giving only her first name, Chloe.

She said she and a fellow passenger had flown into Paris from Shanghai without being able to connect to their home city of Clermont-Ferrand, 420 kilometres (260 miles) to the south.

“My husband got in his car at 4:00 am in Clermont to come and pick us up,” she said.

Several airlines told customers they could change their reservations for free or get a refund for their tickets.

The unions’ demands are a response to a planned overhaul of French air-traffic control systems.

The strike calls followed an initial breakdown of talks, raising concerns over the risk of renewed action during the Olympic Games in Paris from late July, when millions of visitors are expected in the capital.

In this article:Aviation, gouvernement, grèves, salaires, Social, syndicats, Transport
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks after signing legislation authorizing aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan at the White House on April 24, 2024 US President Joe Biden delivers remarks after signing legislation authorizing aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan at the White House on April 24, 2024

World

US president signs bill to provide new aid for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks after signing legislation authorizing aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan at the White House on April 24, 2024...

22 hours ago
Meta's growth is due in particular to its sophisticated advertising tools and the success of "Reels" Meta's growth is due in particular to its sophisticated advertising tools and the success of "Reels"

Business

Meta sees profits soar in first quarter

Meta's growth is due in particular to its sophisticated advertising tools and the success of "Reels" - Copyright AFP SEBASTIEN BOZONJulie JAMMOTFacebook-owner Meta on...

18 hours ago
The job losses come on the back of a huge debt restructuring deal led by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky The job losses come on the back of a huge debt restructuring deal led by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky

Business

France’s Casino supermarket chain to axe up to 3,200 jobs

The job losses come on the back of a huge debt restructuring deal led by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky - Copyright AFP Antonin UTZFrench...

22 hours ago
TikTok Lite arrived in France and Spain in March allowing users aged 18 and over to earn points that can be exchanged for goods TikTok Lite arrived in France and Spain in March allowing users aged 18 and over to earn points that can be exchanged for goods

Tech & Science

TikTok suspends rewards programme after EU probe

TikTok on Wednesday announced the suspension of a feature in its spinoff TikTok Lite app in France and Spain.

21 hours ago