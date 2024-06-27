Thousands mourn Buddhist abbot killed by Myanmar security forces

Sayadaw Bhaddanta Munindabhivamsa, 78, was a prominent teacher and author on Buddhism who headed a monastery that had publicly opposed the military's 2021 coup - Copyright AFP STR

Thousands of mourners on Thursday attended the funeral of a popular Buddhist abbot shot dead by Myanmar security forces in an incident that drew a rare apology from the junta.

Sayadaw Bhaddanta Munindabhivamsa, 78, was a prominent teacher and author on Buddhism who headed a monastery that had publicly opposed the military’s 2021 coup that has plunged Myanmar into turmoil.

He was shot dead on June 19 as he travelled by car through central Mandalay region, in an incident state media initially blamed on its opponents before the junta said its forces were responsible.

In heavy rain, senior and junior Buddhist monks, nuns and residents walked for hours alongside the coffin from the abbot’s monastery to the cremation ground.

Some knelt on the ground in homage and others recited Buddhist sutras or played traditional drums.

Police and soldiers stood guard around the cemetery although there was no sign of any protest or violence, according to an AFP reporter.

Fireworks shot up into the sky as the abbot’s funeral pyre was lit.

It was the latest public gathering to be sanctioned by the junta in recent weeks, after the funeral of former general turned politician Tin Oo in Yangon earlier this month.

Junta-controlled media initially blamed opponents of its coup for the killing of the abbot, but the next day a senior monk who had been at the scene said security forces were responsible.

His accusation went viral on social media and the junta said it would investigate the incident.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing later apologised for the killing.

He said security forces had opened fire after the abbot’s car had failed to stop at a checkpoint and said an investigation would take place.

The military has long sought to portray itself as a protector of Buddhist identity, the majority religion in Myanmar.

Since seizing power in 2021 it has arrested and jailed locals and foreigners accused of “harming” Buddhism, in its sweeping crackdown on dissent that has seen thousands jailed or killed, according to a local monitoring group.

But the clergy has also been at the forefront of political protests.

Huge demonstrations sparked by fuel price hikes in 2007 were led by monks, while the clergy also mobilised relief efforts after 2008’s devastating Cyclone Nargis.