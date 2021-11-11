Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Thousands march in Warsaw in annual protest called by far right

Published

Thousands march in Warsaw in annual protest called by far right
Warsaw's central square was covered with red and white smoke -- the colour of the national flag - Copyright AFP Noel Celis
Warsaw's central square was covered with red and white smoke -- the colour of the national flag - Copyright AFP Noel Celis

Thousands gathered in Warsaw Thursday for an annual independence day march called by the far right and backed by the nationalist government, with protesters defying the EU at a tense time between Poland and the bloc.

Patriotic songs blasted out of loudspeakers on the capital’s large central square, which was covered with red and white smoke — the colour of the national flag — from firecrackers and other smoke devices.

Shouting the traditional slogan “God, Honour and Country,” protesters also cried out that “independence is not for sale.”

Poland and the European Union have been locked in a tense fight over controversial judicial reforms in the country and other moves by Mateusz Morawiecki’s populist government seen as rolling back EU democratic norms.

At stake are billions of euros in EU grants and loans that Poland has requested but that Brussels has yet to sign off on given the stalemate.

Armoured vehicles and armed security forces were out en masse in the centre of the capital, with several main roads closed to traffic.

Poland regained its independence on November 11, 1918 after it was partitioned between the Russian empire, Prussia and the Austro-Hungarian Empire for 123 years.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Can the U.S. learn from China’s new privacy laws?

Is China being more progressive than the U.S. when it comes to protecting the privacy of its citizens?

20 hours ago
Poland sees migrant surge at border, accuses Belarus of 'state terrorism' Poland sees migrant surge at border, accuses Belarus of 'state terrorism'

World

Poland sees migrant border surge, accuses Belarus of 'state terrorism'

The migrants, mainly from the Middle East, have spent days in freezing temperatures on the border - Copyright AFP TAUSEEF MUSTAFADario THUBURN with Michael...

22 hours ago

World

China and US unveil surprise climate pact at COP26 summit

China and the United States vowed to work together to accelerate climate action this decade.

20 hours ago

World

Ahead of China talks, US says goal to prevent Taiwan invasion

The United States vowed to support Taiwan in hopes of preventing a Chinese invasion,

22 hours ago