Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Thousands march in India as doctors resume strike

AFP

Published

Doctors in Kolaka walked off the job again on Tuesday, saying pledges by the West Bengal state government to improve safety and security at hospitals had been unmet
Doctors in Kolaka walked off the job again on Tuesday, saying pledges by the West Bengal state government to improve safety and security at hospitals had been unmet - Copyright AFP SAUL LOEB
Doctors in Kolaka walked off the job again on Tuesday, saying pledges by the West Bengal state government to improve safety and security at hospitals had been unmet - Copyright AFP SAUL LOEB
Sailendra SIL

Tens of thousands of people packed the streets of one of India’s biggest cities after doctors resumed a strike and called fresh rallies over the rape and murder of a colleague.

The discovery of the 31-year-old’s bloodied body at a state-run hospital in Kolkata two months ago rekindled nationwide anger at the chronic issue of violence against women.

Doctors in the eastern city went on strike for weeks in response and walked off the job again on Tuesday, saying pledges by the West Bengal state government to improve safety and security at hospitals had been unmet.

They were joined on Tuesday evening by thousands of people from all walks of life for a huge protest march, with many carrying the Indian tricolour flag and some staying out until dawn on Wednesday.

“We want to send out the message that our protests will not end until we get justice,” rally organiser Rimjhim Sinha, 29, told AFP at the march.

Kolkata is days away from the start of a festival held in honour of the Hindu warrior goddess Durga, the city’s biggest annual religious celebration. 

Sinha said that the dozens of civil society groups backing doctors’ calls for public protests would use the occasion to demand an end to violence against women. 

“The festival of worshipping Goddess Durga epitomises the victory of good over evil,” she said. “This year it will turn into the festival of protests.”

With further demonstrations called over the coming days, a senior police official told AFP on condition of anonymity that more than 2,500 extra officers had been put on active duty around Kolkata.

The victim of the August attack is not being identified in keeping with Indian laws on media reporting of sexual violence cases. 

Her father attended Tuesday’s march and told AFP that his family was still “devastated” two months after her death. 

“My daughter’s soul will not rest in peace until she gets justice,” he said.

Doctors had briefly returned to limited duties in emergency departments last month, only to strike again in defiance of a September order from India’s top court to fully return to work. 

They say that the state government’s promises to upgrade lighting, CCTV cameras and other security measures in hospitals have not been fulfilled. 

Tens of thousands of ordinary Indians took part in the protests that followed the August attack.

One man has been detained over the murder but the West Bengal government has faced public criticism for its handling of the investigation.

Authorities sacked the city’s police chief and top health ministry officials.

The gruesome nature of the attack drew comparisons with the 2012 gang rape and murder of a young woman on a Delhi bus, which also sparked weeks of nationwide protests. 

In this article:India, Politics, Unrest, Women
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

UAE state energy giant ADNOC will buy German chemicals firm Covestro for 12 billion euros ($13.3 billion) UAE state energy giant ADNOC will buy German chemicals firm Covestro for 12 billion euros ($13.3 billion)

Business

UAE oil giant ADNOC swoops on German chemicals firm Covestro

UAE state energy giant ADNOC will buy German chemicals firm Covestro for 12 billion euros ($13.3 billion) - Copyright AFP Alain JOCARDJean-Philippe Lacour with...

22 hours ago
This handout image taken by NASA's Mars rover Curiosity shows rippled patterns on the surface of rocks caused by the waves of a shallow lake billions of years ago This handout image taken by NASA's Mars rover Curiosity shows rippled patterns on the surface of rocks caused by the waves of a shallow lake billions of years ago

Tech & Science

Generating water on-demand in extreme environments, including other planets

The new process could be used to generate water on-demand in extreme environments, including on other planets.

11 hours ago
Ireland's Minister for Finance Jack Chambers (L) said the 2025 budget 'puts the country on a firm footing' Ireland's Minister for Finance Jack Chambers (L) said the 2025 budget 'puts the country on a firm footing'

Business

Ireland unveils bumper budget with Apple tax cash boost

Ireland's Minister for Finance Jack Chambers (L) said the 2025 budget 'puts the country on a firm footing' - Copyright AFP/File Geoff RobinsIreland on...

14 hours ago
A devastating fire tore through a Thai bus carrying 44 students and teachers on a school trip A devastating fire tore through a Thai bus carrying 44 students and teachers on a school trip

World

Multiple deaths in school bus fire in Thailand: PM

A devastating fire tore through a Thai bus carrying 44 students and teachers on a school trip - Copyright AFP Manan VATSYAYANAThanaporn Promyamyai and...

24 hours ago