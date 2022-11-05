Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Thousands in Italy march for peace in Ukraine

AFP

Published

Protesters said sending weapons to Ukraine did nothing to help peace efforts
Protesters said sending weapons to Ukraine did nothing to help peace efforts - Copyright AFP/File ANGELA WEISS, MANDEL NGAN
Protesters said sending weapons to Ukraine did nothing to help peace efforts - Copyright AFP/File ANGELA WEISS, MANDEL NGAN

Tens of thousands of Italians marched through Rome on Saturday calling for peace in Ukraine and urging Italy to stop sending of weapons to fight the Russian invasion.

“No to war. No to sending weapons”, read one large banner carried by protesters, as a vast crowd broke into cries of “give peace a chance”.

NATO founding member Italy has supported Ukraine from the start of the war, including providing it with arms.

New far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said that will not change and the government has said it is expecting to send more weapons soon.

But some, including former prime minister Giuseppe Conte, have said Italy should be stepping up negotiations instead.

The peace rally was attended by some 30,000 people, Rome police told Italian media.

“The weapons were sent at the beginning on the grounds that this would prevent an escalation,” demonstrator Roberto Zanotto told AFP.

“Nine months later and it seems to me that there’s been an escalation. Look at the facts: sending weapons does not help stop a war, weapons help fuel a war.”

Student Sara Gianpietro said the conflict was being dragged out by arming Ukraine, which “has economic consequences for our country, but for the respect of human rights too”.

The Group of Seven foreign ministers, including Italy, on Friday vowed to continue supporting Ukraine in the fight against Russia.

In this article:
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Dropbox ‘drops it’ with phishing attack

By increasing the adoption of zero trust practices, businesses can ensure the validation of all users.

16 hours ago
Pfizer says Covid pill drastically reduces severe disease Pfizer says Covid pill drastically reduces severe disease

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Ancient viruses as DNA protection against viruses and generational immunization

This might well be the first glimpse of a whole new principle of immunology.

23 hours ago
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said "an increased vaccination rate should make it possible to sustainably contain the pandemic" this year and "accelerate the economic recovery" German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said "an increased vaccination rate should make it possible to sustainably contain the pandemic" this year and "accelerate the economic recovery"

Tech & Science

Fear injections? A wearable soft robot can ease your aversion to needles

The overall assessment was that the robot helped relieve the experience for patients based on feelings of well-being activated by the robot.

19 hours ago

Business

Why retailers need to ensure their website navigation is smooth

Consumers developed new shopping habits in the early pandemic, and e-commerce sales grew 50 percent.

19 hours ago