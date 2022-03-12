Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Thousands in Florence gather to hear Zelensky, protest war

Published

The rally was organised by the mayor of Florence, Dario Nardella
The rally was organised by the mayor of Florence, Dario Nardella - Copyright AFP Patrick BAERT
The rally was organised by the mayor of Florence, Dario Nardella - Copyright AFP Patrick BAERT

Thousands of people gathered in the Italian city of Florence on Saturday to show their support for Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appearing via videolink.

The square outside the Santa Croce basilica became a sea of rainbow peace flags peppered with blue and yellow, the colours of Ukraine’s national flag.

In an address shown on a big screen, Zelensky told the crowd his country was under bombardment “24 hours a day”, targeting schools, hospitals and residential areas, “even churches, even squares like yours”.

According to an Italian translation, he said 79 children had been killed in the conflict so far, saying Europe must “not forget”.

The demonstration was organised by Florence mayor Dario Nardella, also president of the Eurocities network of more than 200 cities across 38 countries.

In France meanwhile, several hundred people gathered in Paris and in several other French cities to show their support for Ukraine and to denounce the Russian invasion.

In the latest protests, many demonstrators carried blue and yellow badges, the colours of the Ukrainian flag. Some placards called for a boycott of Russian oil and gas.

More than 40,000 people turned out across France last weekend, including 16,000 in Paris.

In this article:Conflict, Italy, Protest, Russia, Ukraine
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

‘Heroic spirits’: Women rush to Ukraine’s defence

An all-out invasion by Russia on February 24 has turned the battle into an existential fight for Ukraine's very survival as an independent state.

24 hours ago
Russia imposes nationwide paid holiday to curb Covid Russia imposes nationwide paid holiday to curb Covid

World

To counter Russian measures organizations need to create stronger security credentials

Russia could abuse their CA root certificate to perform HTTPS traffic interception and man-in-the-middle attacks.

15 hours ago
Two men carry a corpse in a body bag to lay it next to others in a snow covered yard in Mykolaiv, a city on the shores of the Black Sea that has been under Russian attack for days, on March 11, 2022 Two men carry a corpse in a body bag to lay it next to others in a snow covered yard in Mykolaiv, a city on the shores of the Black Sea that has been under Russian attack for days, on March 11, 2022

World

Russia squeezes Kyiv as ‘unimaginable’ tragedy looms in Ukraine

Russian forces inched towards Kyiv and pounded civilian areas in other Ukrainian cities Friday, drawing warnings of "unimaginable tragedy."

19 hours ago
Russia Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia waits for a UN Security Council emergency meeting, in New York on March 11, 2022 Russia Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia waits for a UN Security Council emergency meeting, in New York on March 11, 2022

World

UN dismisses Russian claim of Ukraine-US biological weapons program

Western countries accused Russia of spreading “wild” conspiracy theories at the United Nations Friday.

23 hours ago