Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Thousands homeless as Sri Lanka floods death toll hits 17

Published

Thousands homeless as Sri Lanka floods death toll hits 17
Residents make their way through floodwaters after heavy monsoon rains in Kelaniya - Copyright AFP Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
Residents make their way through floodwaters after heavy monsoon rains in Kelaniya - Copyright AFP Lillian SUWANRUMPHA

Army relief workers in aluminium dinghies handed out rice and other food to residents in submerged parts of the Sri Lankan capital as the death toll from monsoon floods across the country rose to 17 Monday.

The monsoon hits the South Asian country twice a year, bringing vital rain for irrigation and hydro-power generation, but it can be deadly and destructive.

At least 17 people have died since Friday, after heavy downpours inundated 10 of the country’s 25 districts.

“Our kitchen is still flooded and we managed thanks to cooked food distributed by the military,” Kusuma Dahanayake told AFP by telephone from Gampaha, the worst-affected district, just outside Colombo.

The 73-year-old said it was the worst flooding she had experienced at her home since she moved there in 1995.

Officials said floodwaters in the area were receding, but about 161,000 people were still unable to return to their homes.

The flooding in the area was exacerbated by the illegal filling of low-lying lands reserved for stormwater retention, they added.

Residents of Kelaniya, on the outskirts of Colombo, waded through waist-deep waters, while some used makeshift rafts and oars to get around on streets which now resembled canals.

In Malwana, just northeast of Colombo, Hassen Maulavi told AFP he had to negotiate flooded streets for an urgent medical appointment on Monday, from his partially submerged two-storey home.

Soldiers on Monday rescued 27 people marooned in a region north of Colombo, after earlier operations to pluck hundreds of people from their flooded homes over the weekend.

The Disaster Management Centre said conditions overall appeared to be improving Monday, although a mudslide warning remained for the 10 districts.

In the central Kegalle district, rescuers said they were guided by a pet dog to a home where four members of a family had been buried by a mudslide on Sunday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

All four — aged between 23 and 57 — had died, the officials added.

While Sri Lanka’s monsoon is seasonal, the nation — a member of the 48-country Climate Vulnerable Forum — faces more frequent floods as a result of global warming, experts have warned.

In this article:

You may also like:

British memorial opens in France to remember D-Day fallen British memorial opens in France to remember D-Day fallen

World

British memorial opens in France to remember D-Day fallen

A memorial to almost 22,500 servicemen and women under British command killed during D-Day unveiled in northern France.

23 hours ago
California's linchpin reservoir expected to reach a record low water level this summer California's linchpin reservoir expected to reach a record low water level this summer

Tech & Science

California’s linchpin reservoir expected to reach a record low water level this summer

California's second-largest reservoir, Lake Oroville, is considered a keystone facility within the state's water project.

7 hours ago
A scene from ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ A scene from ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’

Entertainment

Review: ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ takes a narrow idea and runs too far with it

‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ takes the franchise in a new direction as it trades a haunting for a lethal possession...

22 hours ago
Major US pipeline shut by ransomware attack Major US pipeline shut by ransomware attack

Tech & Science

Biden puts in place plans to keep U.S. utilities safe from rogue actors

The Biden Administration has announced measures to keep organizations safer from cyberattacks - will these work this time?

17 hours ago