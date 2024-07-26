Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Thousands evacuated as record rains pound northern Japan

AFP

Published

A house with collapsed foundations in Nikaho City, Akita prefecture
A house with collapsed foundations in Nikaho City, Akita prefecture - Copyright JIJI Press/AFP STR
A house with collapsed foundations in Nikaho City, Akita prefecture - Copyright JIJI Press/AFP STR

Record heavy rain forced the evacuation of thousands of people across parts of northern Japan as rivers burst their banks washing away bridges and cars, officials and media reports said Friday.

At least one person was killed and four missing after the downpours in Yamagata and Akita prefectures on the main island of Honshu.

A man in his 60s was missing after a landslide at roadworks in Yuzawa City, while an 86-year-old man was unaccounted for after last being seen on a river bank in Akita City, police told AFP.

One body was found in Akita City, media reports said.

A local official told AFP in Yamagata, where two rivers burst their banks, that “three people, including two police officers who were on a mission searching for a missing man, are unaccounted for”.

Two parts of Yamagata prefecture recorded the most rain in 24 hours since records began in 1976, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said Friday.

Shinjo recorded 389 millimetres (15 inches) and Sakata 289 millimetres.

Footage showed raging brown waters sweeping away several vehicles including a police car.

Authorities issued evacuation advisories to more than 200,000 people, the fire and disaster management agency said.

At least 4,000 people evacuated to shelters, public broadcaster NHK reported.

About 3,060 households were without power, 1,100 had no running water. 

Some motorways were closed in the area and Shinkansen bullet trains suspended operations, government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters.

The military was sent to Yamagata to join rescue activities carried out by police and fire department officials, he said.

Japan’s weather agency this week issued its highest emergency alert for heavy rain for Sakata and Yuza in Yamagata prefecture.

It later downgraded the warning by one notch in the country’s five-tier warning system, but called for the public to stay vigilant for potential landslides and flooding.

The JMA forecasts 100 to 200 millimetres of rain per day will continue for the next three days.

In this article:Climate, Flood, Japan, Weather
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Social Media

Palestinian Olympic threat video fake of possible Russian origin: sources, experts

A video that has been shared on social media showing a purported Palestinian militant threatening attacks on France during the Olympic Games.

10 hours ago
France is preparing to welcome over a hundred heads of state and government, royalty and US first lady Jill Biden for the Olympics opening ceremony France is preparing to welcome over a hundred heads of state and government, royalty and US first lady Jill Biden for the Olympics opening ceremony

Sports

Jill Biden, royalty but no Zelensky? Top guests at the Paris Olympics

No Russian official representing Vladimir Putin's government has been invited due to the Kremlin's war against Ukraine.

12 hours ago
Mena Suvari in 'RZR' Mena Suvari in 'RZR'

Entertainment

Review: David Bianchi and Mena Suvari star in the TV series ‘RZR’

Actors David Bianchi and Mena Suvari star in the new sci-fi TV series "RZR."

8 hours ago
A handout photo from the Philippine Coast Guard shows part of MT Terra Nova oil tanker after it capsized in Manila Bay A handout photo from the Philippine Coast Guard shows part of MT Terra Nova oil tanker after it capsized in Manila Bay

World

Philippine tanker carrying 1.4 mln litres of oil capsizes off Manila

A handout photo from the Philippine Coast Guard shows part of MT Terra Nova oil tanker after it capsized in Manila Bay - Copyright...

23 hours ago