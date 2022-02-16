Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Thousands affected as quake hits Guatemala

Published

The tremor caused damage to the San Juan Obispo church in Amatitlan south of Guatemala City
The tremor caused damage to the San Juan Obispo church in Amatitlan south of Guatemala City - Copyright Ukrainian Defence ministry press-service/AFP Handout
The tremor caused damage to the San Juan Obispo church in Amatitlan south of Guatemala City - Copyright Ukrainian Defence ministry press-service/AFP Handout

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck western Guatemala early Wednesday caused damage affecting nearly 25,000 people, and caused three people to suffer fatal heart attacks, authorities said.

The epicenter of the quake, which struck at a depth of 84 kilometers (52 miles), was in the coastal district of Escuintla, less than 100 kilometers southwest of the capital, Guatemala City.

The United States Geological Survey said it measured as a 6.2-magnitude quake, though Guatemalan authorities estimated it was stronger, at 6.8, followed by an aftershock of 4.8.

The quake caused landslides on roads, damage to houses and power outages affecting some 31,300 people, according to rescue services.

Three women died of heart attacks, which officials linked to the quake without specifying how they were related.

One woman, 50, died in the village of Mixco, west of the capital. The other two women, whose ages authorities did not give, were in the northern department of Baja Verapaz and the western city of Quetzaltenango.

The tremor was felt as far away as El Salvador, to the southeast of Guatemala, and in southern Mexico.

Firefighters also reported a landslide on the road from the capital to Antigua, Guatemala’s main tourist city.

The Central American country, located at the meeting point of three tectonic plates, sits in a risk zone for earthquakes.

Last year, more than 125 earthquakes were recorded in Guatemala, without any deaths or significant damage.

In this article:Disaster, Guatemala, Quake
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

US judge sets January hearing for Prince Andrew sex assault case US judge sets January hearing for Prince Andrew sex assault case

World

Prince Andrew’s settlement ‘worth £12 mn’ as anger mounts in UK

Prince Andrew in January 2020 in Hillington, Norfolk - Copyright AFP -James PHEBYDisgraced British royal Prince Andrew faced a call Wednesday to “live out...

14 hours ago
Trucks block a road outside the Canadian parliament in Ottawa on February 15, 2022 Trucks block a road outside the Canadian parliament in Ottawa on February 15, 2022

World

‘Hold the line’: Canada truckers dig in despite new police powers

Trucker-led protesters occupying the Canadian capital showed no sign of backing down Tuesday, despite a newly invoked state of emergency.

18 hours ago
Hong Kong is currently in the throes of its worst-ever coronavirus outbreak Hong Kong is currently in the throes of its worst-ever coronavirus outbreak

World

China’s Xi orders Hong Kong to suppress outbreak ‘above everything else’

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has called for Hong Kong to take "all necessary measures" to control an Omicron-fuelled Covid-19 outbreak.

12 hours ago

World

Sandy Hook Families Settle for $73 Million With Gun Maker Over Massacre

The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Conn. have agreed to a $73 million settlement.

19 hours ago