Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

The Westerners still held in Russian prisons

AFP

Published

After the landmark prisoner exchange last week, Russia still has a number of Western and dual nationals in its jails.

Here are the most high-profile cases.

– Ksenia Karelina –

This dual US-Russian citizen who was detained in January, has been charged with treason and is due to be sentenced later this month.

Prosecutors have asked for a prison sentence of 15 years.

Karelina, a ballerina living and working in Los Angeles, visited Russia earlier this year to see her family. According to Russian media, she is accused of donating around $50 to a pro-Ukrainian charity at the start of the Russian offensive in February 2022. She pleaded guilty in court, her lawyer said.

– Laurent Vinatier – 

This 48-year-old French national working with the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue, a Swiss-based conflict mediation non-profit, was detained on June 6 in Moscow. He has been remanded in custody pending trial.

He is accused of failing to declare himself as a “foreign agent” and gathering military information that could be used against Russia by foreign states, an offence punishable by up to five years in jail.

Russia in the past has used the law to target Kremlin critics, but not usually foreign citizens.

– Gordon Black –

The US soldier was sentenced in June to three years and nine months in prison by a court in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, for having threatened to kill his girlfriend and for stealing from her.

The 34-year-old was visiting a Russian woman he had met and dated while serving in South Korea. He was accused of beating her and stealing 10,000 rubles, around $113.

– Marc Fogel –

This American teacher at the Anglo-American School of Moscow, born in 1959, was reportedly detained in August 2021 for attempting to bring in 17 grams of cannabis and cannabis oil which he said was for medical purposes.

He was convicted of “large-scale” drug smuggling in June 2022 and sentenced to 14 years in prison.

– Michael Travis Leake –

A former US paratrooper, Michael Travis Leake, was detained in June 2023 and sentenced to 13 years in prison in July this year for selling illegal narcotics. 

CNN reported that Leake, who fronted a Moscow-based rock band called Lovi Noch, had lived in Russia for many years.

– Robert Gilman –

The 30-year-old American was found guilty in 2022 of attacking a policeman while drunk in the western city of Voronezh and sentenced to four years and six months in prison. He pleaded guilty but claimed that prison guards had poisoned him with radioactive materials.

His sentence was later reduced to three and a half years on appeal.

In June this year he appeared in court on new charges of allegedly punching prison guards and an investigator.

– Yuri Malev –

This US-Russian man was jailed for three and a half years in June over social media posts allegedly mocking a patriotic ribbon associated with the Soviet army’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, which is also a key part of the Kremlin’s patriotic narrative.

Malev, who was placed in pre-trial detention in December 2023, was found guilty of “rehabilitating Nazism”.

The court said that Malev, who had been working as a security guard in New York, pleaded guilty to the charge.

In this article:Conflict, Prisoners, Russia, Ukraine News, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Begum was 15 when she left Britain to marry an Islamic State group fighter Begum was 15 when she left Britain to marry an Islamic State group fighter

World

Former ‘IS bride’ loses UK citizenship removal appeal bid

Begum was 15 when she left Britain to marry an Islamic State group fighter - Copyright AFP/File Federico PARRAA woman stripped of her British...

18 hours ago
Eric Dane and KJ Apa in 'One Fast Move' Eric Dane and KJ Apa in 'One Fast Move'

Entertainment

Eric Dane talks about starring in ‘One Fast Move’ on Amazon Prime Video

Actor Eric Dane ("Grey's Anatomy") chatted about starring in the film "One Fast Move" opposite KJ Apa, which will be released globally on August...

19 hours ago
A teenager jumps into the water near the huge Kazakhmys copper plant on the shores of Lake Balkhach in Kazakhstan A teenager jumps into the water near the huge Kazakhmys copper plant on the shores of Lake Balkhach in Kazakhstan

Business

‘Miseries of the Balkhash’: Fears for Kazakhstan’s magical lake

A teenager jumps into the water near the huge Kazakhmys copper plant on the shores of Lake Balkhach in Kazakhstan - Copyright AFP Ruslan...

20 hours ago
Winners of the women's hammer throw take a selfie with a Samsung flip phone Winners of the women's hammer throw take a selfie with a Samsung flip phone

Business

Expect more product placement at Olympics, says IOC

During the July 26-August 11 Paris Olympics, LVMH-owned Louis Vuitton is highly visible during the podium presentations.

18 hours ago