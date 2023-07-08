The U.S. needs to prepare for another round of extreme heat next week

With an extreme heat wave in the forecast, everyone needs to find a water hole. Source - Des Colhoun, CC SA 2.0.

Starting on Saturday and continuing through next week, the southern United States will have to endure a heat wave that could rank among its worst in history.

A heat dome of high pressure is about to park itself over New Mexico and West Texas, according to the New York Times. The National Weather Service office in Phoenix says it will “rival some of the worst heat waves this area has ever seen.”

Areas from California to Texas that typically see temperatures above 100 degrees F. this time of year could see heat even worse than that, and those temperatures will likely set some new records.

Gulf Coast states are likely to experience above-average temperatures combined with high humidity, creating dangerous conditions. And just to remind readers – we have talked about this before – Overnight “low” temperatures could break records for their warmth.

This phenomenon has become an increasingly dangerous element to contend with – overnight temperatures that don’t cool down enough to offer a sufficient reprieve from the oppressive heat, particularly for people without access to air conditioning.

The National Weather Service wrote in a discussion, Computer models that project the weather 16 days into the future “do not show an end to this heat wave. This should go down as one of the longest, if not the longest duration heat wave.”

“Heat-related warnings and advisories are in effect for portions of southern Arizona/New Mexico and West Texas as highs rise into the 100s, with low 110s for portions of Arizona,” the NWS added.

An excessive heat warning is in place through at least July 13 for much of south-central Arizona, including Phoenix and Tucson.

“Very dangerous to potentially life-threatening heat conditions are expected through next week and it is very essential that all the necessary heat precautions be taken to avoid any heat-related illnesses,” the Weather Service wrote.

The Washington Post reports that with the average global temperature suddenly surging this past week, Greg Carbin, the chief of forecast operations at the Weather Prediction Center, said Friday: “I’ve been watching the global temperature trends like everyone else in our business. This is definitely a concern.”